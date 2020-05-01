Several standout area high school athletes have recently announced their intentions to continue their athletic careers in college.
North Murray’s Tipton commits to play basketball at Lenoir-Rhyne
North Murray High School senior Korbin Tipton recently announced that she will play basketball at Lenoir-Rhyne University, an NCAA Division II program in Hickory, North Carolina.
Playing guard and forward, Tipton averaged 16.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in her senior year for the Mountaineers and was named to the Daily Citizen-News All-Area First Team in 2019-20.
Pair of Dalton High soccer standouts to play at Division I schools
With the cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season due to concerns over the new coronavirus (COVID-19), Dalton High seniors Miguel Perez and Manny Prieto didn’t get to complete a defense of the team’s 2019 state championship, but they’ll get to continue their soccer careers in college.
Prieto is set to play for Campbell University in Buies Creek, North Carolina, while Perez will go to school in Statesboro and play for Georgia Southern University.
Both Perez and Prieto were members of the Chattanooga Red Wolves Soccer Club Academy team.
Northwest soccer duo staying close to home at Dalton State
Northwest Whitfield High School’s Heather Allen and Brooke Alvarez won’t have to travel far to continue playing soccer at the next level, as both have signed with the women’s program at Dalton State College.
Allen is a Tunnel Hill resident and Alvarez, a goalkeeper, is a native of Rocky Face. They were both named to the Daily Citizen-News All-Area First Team as juniors.
Dalton High champion swimmer to compete at University of Evansville
Dalton’s Oscar Chenard is set to swim for the University of Evansville, a Division I program in Evansville, Indiana.
Chenard was a member of the 2020 Georgia High School Association 6A swimming and diving championship team at Dalton. He was part of a four-member 200-medley relay team that set a state record time of 1:32.25 at the state meet.
