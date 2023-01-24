With the regular signing period approaching next week for NCAA football, recruiting is heating up for local football standouts looking to play in college.
North Murray quarterback Seth Griffin recently received his first offer from a NCAA Division I team, and a handful of other local recruits keep raking in opportunities.
Griffin received a full scholarship offer from Football Championship Subdivision program The Citadel on Friday. That came on the heels of an offer of a roster spot as a preferred walk-on at Football Bowl Subdivision Georgia State that Griffin received on Thursday. The Citadel is in Charleston, South Carolina.
Griffin was visited at North Murray by coaches from both schools last week and says he’s hoping Georgia State’s offer will become a full scholarship offer. Griffin also holds offers from several smaller schools, including Wittenburg, Reinhardt and Wilmington College.
Griffin piled up 2,748 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, 788 rushing yards and 15 rushing scores for the Mountaineers during his senior season.
Southeast Whitfield offensive lineman Jayden Calhoun also recently added preferred walk-on offers from Division I schools. Kennesaw State, which is set to move to the FBS in 2024, offered Calhoun a roster spot, as did FCS Alabama State. Calhoun also holds offers from FCS school Grambling and a cavalcade of lower-division schools.
Monday, Dalton running back Tyson Greenwade picked up an offer from FCS Charleston Southern and a roster spot offer from Kennesaw State. Greenwade has scholarship offers from fellow FCS programs Presbyterian and Georgetown.
Greenwade rushed for 1,914 yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior for Dalton this year.
Dalton defensive lineman Austin Davis announced his commitment to play for NAIA Reinhardt on Saturday, and Coahulla Creek quarterback Kace Kinnamon got an offer for a roster spot from Division III Methodist after visiting the campus Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.