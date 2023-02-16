Dalton State College had lost two straight against teams in the bottom rungs of the Southern States Athletic Conference entering Thursday night.
The competition was a lot better Thursday, and so was the Roadrunners’ play.
Dalton State (16-11, 11-8 SSAC) upended Loyola (20-6, 15-4 SSAC), the top team in the SSAC and the 14th-ranked team in the NAIA, 84-74 on the road Thursday in New Orleans.
The Roadrunners ran out to a huge 43-24 halftime lead and withstood 50 second-half points from the Wolf Pack to earn their best victory of the season.
Dalton State shot a blistering 59.4% from the floor in the first half while holding Loyola to just 37.5% in the period. The Wolf Pack woke up in the second half, but the Roadrunners kept running up their score.
Dalton State had its largest lead at 22 at 68-44 with 11:40 in the second half. Dalton State held on for a comfortable, double-digit win despite Loyola outscoring the Roadrunners 30-16 the rest of the way.
Jaelin Ferrell led the red-hot Roadrunners with 20 points, nailing 6-for-9 from behind the 3-point line. The Roadrunners made 9-of-16 from behind the arc as a team.
Boubacar Kamissoko scored 17, grabbed six rebounds and dished five assists. Sean Cobb had 15 points and six boards. Donavan Miller scored eight to go with his 10 assists.
It was a period of low scoring in the first half that allowed Dalton State to take the big lead in the first place.
Loyola trailed Dalton State 16-15 with 14 minutes to play in the first half. Then Loyola went cold and Dalton State went nuclear.
A 10-0 run, kicked off by a Jalen Barker jumper and capped by a Trey Twa shot, started a stretch in which the Roadrunners outscored Loyola 27-5.
The Roadrunners finish the regular season Saturday with a road game against Mobile at 3 p.m.
