Redmond signs with Truett McConnell

Contributed photo

Northwest Whitfield High School's Matt Redmond recently signed to play baseball at Truett McConnell University. Front row, from left, are David Redmond (father), Morgan Redmond (sister), Matt Redmond and Lisa Redmond (mother). Back row, coach Brad Dunn, coach Jason Brooker and coach Todd Middleton.

