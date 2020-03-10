Baseball
Coahulla Creek 10, North Murray 0
James Reece pitched a no-hitter for the Colts on Monday, throwing 95 pitches over 6 innings with 11 strikeouts and three walks, in a 10-0 Region 6-3A win against North Murray.
"A no-hitter, they don't happen very often," Coahulla Creek head coach Michael Bolen said. "It's special when you're part of one as a player or as a coach and for all of the players involved."
Reece had plenty of offensive support in the road game. Joey Estrada went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs, Jeremiah Harper was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Trevor Headrick was 2-for-3 with a double and a RBI, Darian Monteagudo went 1-for-3 with a double and four RBIs and Sam Reed was 2-for-4 with three runs.
The Colts are 5-5, 1-0 Region 6-3A.
Harrison 10, Dalton 2
Harrison defeated Dalton 10-2 in a Region 6-6A matchup. For the Catamounts, Rhett Hammontree was 1-for-2; Tyler Neises went 1-for-4; Caleb Nix was 1-for-4; Tyson Swope went 1-for-4; and Kaleb Valdez contributed by going 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a double
Girls tennis
Christian Heritage 5, Sonoraville 0
The Lions beat Sonoraville 5-0. For Christian Heritage, No. 1 singles Callie Stanfield won 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 singles Katie Rose Stanfield won 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 singles Anna Jarrett won 6-1, 6-0; No. 1 doubles Madison Brown and Mary Margaret Herndon won 6-2, 6-0; and No. 2 doubles Ellis Herndon and Allie Raughton won 6-4, 6-1.
Dalton 4, Ringgold 1
The Catamounts topped the Tigers 4-1. For Dalton, No. 1 singles Alexis Lynch won 6-4, 5-7, 6-1; No. 2 singles Lindsay Manahan won 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 singles Emma Mitchell won 6-2, 6-1; and No. 2 doubles Hadley King and Ava Knowles won 6-1, 6-3.
Dalton is 3-2, 1-2 Region 6-6A.
Dalton 5, Northwest Whitfield 0 (JV)
On Friday, the Dalton junior varsity team swept Northwest Whitfield, 5-0, winning all matches, 8-0. Winners for the Catamounts were No. 1 singles Emma Mitchell; No. 2 singles Madi Sampson; No. 3 singles Macy Mashburn; No. 1 doubles Emma Ferguson and Sarah Wise; and No. 2 doubles Halie Floyd and Jill Patel.
Boys tennis
Christian Heritage 3, Sonoraville 2
Christian Heritage was victorious over Sonoraville 3-2. For the Lions, No. 1 singles Zac Raughton won 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 singles Cole Ridley won 6-2, 6-0; and No. 2 doubles Bryson Jackson and Jake Smith splits sets 7-6, 2-6 and won 10-2 in tiebreaker.
Dalton 5, Ringgold 0
The Catamounts defeated the Tigers 5-0. For Dalton, No. 1 singles Ben Bramblett won 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 singles Jay Patel won 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 singles Max Hasselberg won 6-2, 6-2; No. 1 doubles Reid Rehberg and Jackson Stevenson won 6-2, 6-1; and No. 2 doubles Nik Carlson and Ernesto Garcia won 6-2, 6-0.
Dalton is 2-3, 1-3 Region 6-6A.
Track and field
Northwest Whitfield had the following top finishes at the Southeast Whitfield Track & Field Invitational on Saturday:
• Silas Griffin: First place in the high jump (6'2.25") and triple jump (39'10") and third place in the long jump (19'8").
• Boys 4x100 relay: Chase Gentry, Jace Parsons, Jacob Sanders and Dominique Smith, second place.
• Courtney Jones: Second place in the long jump (14'4") and third place in the triple jump (30'7").
