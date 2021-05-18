Reed signs with Truett McConnell

Contributed photo

Coahulla Creek High School's Sam Reed signed to play baseball at Truett McConnell University. Front row, from left, are Melanie Reed (mother), Sam Reed, Kenny Reed (father) and Coy Reed (nephew). Back row, coach Brady Renner, coach Justin Dover, Caroline Reed (sister), Brinkley Kate Reed (sister), Dale Reed (brother) and coach Michael Bolen.

 

