Dalton wins region title, hosts first-round game
Dalton High School had its 16-game win streak halted on Saturday, but the Lady Catamounts had a big reason to celebrate later that day.
Dalton lost to Cartersville in the championship round of the double-elimination Region 7-5A tournament on Saturday, but the Lady Catamounts recovered to down Cartersville in a winner-take-all match later in the day to grab the region crown and the region’s top seed for the playoffs.
The Lady Cats hosts Loganville tonight at 6.
Dalton (30-10) played three matches Saturday at in the region tournament in Cartersville, all against the host and top-seeded team in the regular season.
After dispatching Calhoun in a quarterfinal game at Dalton on Thursday, Dalton and Cartersville (28-16) faced off in the semifinals on Saturday. Dalton won that game 2-0, extending a win streak to 16. Cartersville then downed Calhoun in the losers’ bracket to set up another showdown with Dalton.
That’s when the Lady Hurricanes upended Dalton with a 2-0 takedown. It was Dalton’s first loss in the tournament, so the Lady Cats got another chance for a final game with the team that was the only region opponent to hand them a loss during the regular season.
Cartersville grabbed the first set 25-19, but Dalton battled back to tie the match with a 25-17 win in the second.
Cayla Greenwade got the clinching point as Dalton won the decisive third set 15-11 and earned the region title.
If Dalton gets past Loganville, the fourth-seeded team from Region 8-5A, the Lady Cats would on Saturday host the winner of a first-round match between Chattahoochee and Tri-Cities.
Murray settles for second seed in playoffs, North Murray grabs fourth
After finishing the regular season without a loss in Area 7-2A, the Murray County Lady Indians settled for the area’s second seed in the state playoffs.
Murray (28-10) hosted the Area 7-2A tournament on Saturday. The Lady Indians were downed by Fannin County (26-13) twice — once in the semifinals and again in the finals — to give the visitors the area crown.
Murray recovered from the first defeat to get past Model (26-18) and set up the rematch for the area championship. The Lady Indians pushed the game to five sets, but Fannin earned the 3-2 victory.
North Murray, meanwhile, defeated Haralson County (14-15) and Rockmart (17-23-3) in the losers’ bracket of the tournament on Saturday to claim fourth place in the region and earn a playoff spot in the first year under new head coach Grace Queen.
The Lady Mountaineers (6-22), which entered the tournament as the fifth seed, were downed 2-0 by Model in the losers’ bracket and took fourth, while Model grabbed the third seed.
Murray hosts Union County, the third seed from Area 8-2A, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. North Murray travels to take on Area 8-2A champion Athens Academy at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Southeast downs Northwest in region tournament for playoff berth
Southeast Whitfield finished 0-2 against Northwest Whitfield in the regular season, but the Lady Raiders grabbed a win over their cross-county rivals when it mattered most.
Southeast (7-32-2) ousted Northwest Whitfield (13-25) with a 2-0 win in the Area 7-4A tournament on Saturday in Sonoraville that clinched Southeast a playoff berth.
After opening-round losses for both teams, the two Whitfield County schools battled in the losers’ bracket on Saturday.
The Lady Raiders won the first set 25-19, then erased a seven-point deficit in the second set to come back and win 25-23.
That sent Southeast into the third-place match, where they fell to Central-Carrollton (30-11-1) to finish with the fourth seed for the playoffs. Sonoraville won the region crown, while Central finished second and Heritage third.
Southeast opens the playoffs Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. on the road against Area 8-4A champion Cherokee Bluff.
After two straight appearances in the state’s Final Four, including a state runner-up finish in 2020, Northwest Whitfield missed the playoffs this season.
Coahulla Creek earns fourth spot in Class 3A playoffs
With an upset win over Ridgeland (21-14) in the losers’ bracket of the Region 6-3A tournament at LaFayette on Saturday, Coahulla Creek (12-26) earned a berth in the Class 3A playoffs.
Coahulla Creek came into the tournament as the seventh seed and dropped into the loser’s bracket with a first-round loss to Bremen on Thursday. The Lady Colts knocked off Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (11-18) to stay alive, then downed Ridgeland, the fourth-seeded team in the regular season, 2-1 after Ridgeland lost in the semifinals of the championship bracket.
Coahulla Creek was downed by Adairsville (13-22) in the third-place game. Coahulla Creek plays at Sandy Creek, the top-seeded team from Region 5-3A, tonight.
