Dalton State College basketball head coach Alex Ireland is ready to finally lead his program back out onto the floor.
It won’t be in the NAIA’s national championship tournament, where the program would have played in March, before it was canceled due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
It’ll be in Columbia, Kentucky, at Lindsey Wilson College on Saturday at 4 p.m., at the start of a regular season that brings a fresh opportunity for a new team.
“It’s definitely been a very unusual offseason,” Ireland said. “The basketball feeling is kind of in the air at this point, and we’re excited.”
The Roadrunners’ 2019-20 ended abruptly when the NAIA national championship tournament was called off in March. Dalton State had just earned one of the four No. 1 seeds in the tournament after winning the Southern States Athletic Conference tournament.
Dalton State finished the 2019 season at 30-3, with a 17-3 record in the SSAC. The Roadrunners won a school-record 17 games in a row and set the school mark for most wins in the regular season.
Ireland said this 2020 team isn’t dwelling on what could have been. It’s a team with many new faces and full of goals.
“There’s a certain desire to prove that we can be successful again, but I don’t think it lays too heavily on me. I just want to take this season for this season,” Ireland said. “It was a historically great season all across the board, and to try to one-up that wouldn’t be fair.”
Last year’s season earned the Roadrunner program some national respect heading into this year. Dalton State is ranked 18th in the NAIA preseason coaches poll.
New faces
The Roadrunners lost nine players from last year’s team, including last year’s SSAC Co-Player of the Year in Randy Bell and First-Team All-Conference guard Kevon Tucker. The rest of the senior class from last season, Alex Cranney, Luke Luna, Dauson Womack and Jordan Young, have also moved on.
Senior guard C.J. Perry is back after starting 28 games and averaging 12.1 points last season, as is Rodley Adjei, who started much of the last half of last season at guard.
Senior forward Aaron Burress brings starting experience back in the front court, while junior Igor Stokic played 17.3 minutes per game, usually off the bench, in a forward spot last year.
Along with those returnees are six new faces.
Antares Gwyn is a senior transfer guard/forward who played last season at SSAC foe Martin Methodist (Tennessee), averaging 10.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
“He is a really, really good player in our league and very athletic,” Ireland said. "We were excited to get him to come here.”
A.J. Hassell is another transfer guard who averaged 12.1 points at Fisk (Tennessee) as a sophomore last season. Junior guard Paul Eromesele joins the Roadrunners after last playing in 2018-19 at Frank Phillips, a junior college in Borger, Texas.
Senior forward Marquel Wiggins was with the Roadrunners after Christmas last year but sat out due to transfer rules.
“He was around last year’s team even though he didn’t play on it,” Ireland said of Wiggins. “He’s a really good rebounder and really fun to watch.”
Aleksandar Pantelic, who, like Stokic is from Serbia, is a junior transfer forward from Flagler College, an NCAA Division II program in St. Augustine, Florida.
The lone freshman addition for Dalton State is Bora Certel, a guard from Istanbul, Turkey, who played in high school at Flint River Academy in Woodbury.
“He’s a really skilled guard and has great floor vision at point guard,” Ireland said.
COVID-19’s impact
The end of the previous season was canceled because of COVID-19, and this season will certainly bear the marks of the outbreak.
Dalton State will play home games in Bandy Gymnasium on the school’s campus without fans. The Roadrunners have played most home games in recent years in Mashburn Arena at the Dalton Convention Center, which allows for more seating than the Roadrunners' on-campus gym, but they won’t need the extra space this season.
Playing every game in Bandy, where Dalton Junior College played their home games in the 1960s and '70s, will be unusual, Ireland said, but not without its benefits.
“It’s a really cool environment to play in, especially with that history,” Ireland said. “We don’t really get to practice in the trade center much. We typically practice on a day-to-day basis here in Bandy, so we’re much more used to it. I think that’s one of the hidden benefits.”
It will be a season full of scheduling uncertainty as well.
The Roadrunners were originally scheduled to open the season this weekend in a tournament in Campbellsville, but that’s been canceled and replaced with the single game in the Bluegrass State.
The Roadrunners’ home opener, originally scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3, against Brewton Parker has already been called off. Last-minute schedule revisions will likely be the norm, Ireland said. The up-to-date schedule can be found on the Dalton State athletics website, DSRoadrunners.com.
“We’ll be adding the changes there as we make them,” Ireland said.
