Renewed Georgia/Georgia Tech rivalry sees Gibbs, McConkey share the field on state's biggest stage

Despite playing football at high schools situated in neighboring counties in Northwest Georgia, Jahmyr Gibbs and Ladd McConkey never squared off on the high school field before they both graduated in 2020.
On Saturday, the two local high school football standout share the field on the state's biggest stage: The renewal of the Georgia/Georgia Tech series known as "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate."
Dalton High's Gibbs leads his underdog Georgia Tech team against national title favorite Georgia and North Murray's McConkey. The game, in Atlanta, kicks off at noon on ABC.
The two local stars face off for the first time after taking different routes to becoming offensive playmakers for the two highest-profile college football programs in the state.
Gibbs, the dominant Dalton running back, earned a cavalcade of offers from power programs, but stuck with rebuilding Georgia Tech and coach Geoff Collins. Gibbs committed to the Yellow Jackets in May 2019, then kept his initial word after a stellar senior campaign earned him more attention nationally and a four star rating. Gibbs had a strong freshman season for the Yellow Jackets in 2020 despite being limited to seven games because of injury. The Yellow Jackets finished last season at 3-7 and come into this year's matchup with undefeated Georgia on a five-game losing skid and at 3-8.
That record, perhaps, comes at no fault of Gibbs, who currently leads the Football Bowl Subdivision in all-purpose yards. Through 11 games, Gibbs has 745 rushing yards, 474 receiving yards and 583 kickoff return yards — an average of 163.82 total yards per game.
McConkey, on the other hand, was an under-the-radar prospect prior to making his name for the now No.1-ranked Bulldogs. The dynamic athlete played all over the field for North Murray, mostly at quarterback during a senior year in which he led North Murray to an 11-2 record, a region championship and a spot in the state quarterfinals.
Still, McConkey hadn't earned a single Power Five offer until Georgia head coach Kirby Smart arrived in Chatsworth in January of 2020, watched McConkey compete in a basketball game and offered him a scholarship.
While Gibbs was making waves in college football in 2020 as a true freshman, McConkey didn't play during a redshirt year. When injuries left an open spot as a starting receiver for the national title hopefuls to begin the season, McConkey took the opportunity and ran. A breakout game against Auburn in October saw McConkey catch five passes for 135 yards and a 60-yard touchdown.
The matchup with local flavor comes in a season where the rivalry is set to renew after the first season without a Georgia vs. Georgia Tech game since 1924. The Southeastern Conference played a conference-only schedule during the 2020 season, which was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Georgia, the game is the last hurdle to clear before the SEC championship game against Alabama back in Atlanta on Dec. 4. For the Yellow Jackets, it's a conclusion to a subpar season but a slim chance to deal an in-state rival a major upset.
McConkey and Gibbs aren't the only local standouts to take the field Saturday. Wide receiver Kyric McGowan, another Dalton High graduate, transferred to Tech before this season after four years at Northwestern. He has seven touchdowns, 37 receptions and 467 yards this season.
