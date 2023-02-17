On Valentine’s Day, Southeast Whitfield High School senior Cal Rich got a pretty sweet present.
With a turnaround jumper in the paint Tuesday, the same shot he’s hit numerous times in his four years for the Raiders, Rich became the new all-time leading scorer in Southeast boys basketball history.
“It means a lot actually,” Rich said. “I really want to thank my coaches and teammates for everything. They’re the ones who led this.”
The do-it-all forward scored 40 points in his final regular season game in a Raiders uniform last week. That left him tied, at 1,695 points, with former Raiders standout Ty Pendley, who was named the Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area Player of the Year in 2016 and played at Dalton State College.
Southeast coach Ben Oliver coached Pendley as he set the previous mark.
“When Ty set that record, us as coaches all looked at each other and said that that record wasn’t going to be touched,” Oliver recalled.
Rich came into the Tuesday night game against Cedartown in the first round of the Region 7-4A tournament needing just one point to surpass Pendley.
Rich, normally putting up around 20 per game, didn’t get a good look in the first half between double- and triple-teams.
Midway through the third quarter, he got a one-on-one matchup, gathered an entry pass in the lane, paused, turned and rose to fire.
The ball rattled around and down.
1,697 and counting.
“I know it was on his mind. You knew they couldn’t hold him down for that long,” Oliver said. “What’s so crazy about what he’s been able to do is that he’s always been the focus of the other team’s defense. They usually have two or three guys on him.”
Rich clinched the accomplishment in the midst of achieving another team goal. With the win over Cedartown, the Raiders are set for a state playoff appearance for the second year in a row.
For a Raiders team that went 0-26 during Rich’s freshman year, all those points were spent building to something, even if Rich didn’t know it yet.
Southeast scored four wins in Rich’s sophomore season. The Raiders made a leap to 12 wins and a surprise playoff appearance last season, and this year, with Rich again leading the way, Southeast put itself in a position to have a region tournament game at home as the region’s No.3 seed.
“We kind of started from nothing and now we’re something,” Rich said.
“Cal has been just steady as it goes for all four years,” Oliver said. “He’s been scoring 10 to 15 a game since he was 14 years old.”
Rich was named the Region 7-4A Player of the Year this year. Southeast is set to advance to the playoffs after wrapping up the region tournament this week.
The Raiders will keep the season going as long as they can.
Their best bet? Keep letting Rich do his thing — and keep increasing that new record.
“I’m super proud of him. That’s going to be a really strong accomplishment at this school for a long time,” Oliver said. “I don’t foresee anyone getting to it anytime soon — this time.”
