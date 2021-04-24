Richards signs with Shorter

Coahulla Creek High School senior Katelyn Richards recently signed a basketball scholarship to Shorter College. Front row, from left are Brock Richards (brother); Jody Bacchus (coach); Katelyn Richards; Amity Richards (mother); and Brent Richards (father). Back row, Tommy Brooker (coach); Jordi Motley (coach); Chris Richards (brother); Gracie Aviles (sister); Chase Richards (brother); and Cash Richards (brother).

