Rodeo

James Allan of Dalton sits atop “Mongo,” a 5-year-old bull, while welcoming spectators into last weekend’s professional rodeo at South Creek near Milledgeville. The sanctioned sporting event was put on by the Southeastern Professional Rodeo Association in conjunction with Double Creek Rodeo Co. of Eutaw, Alabama.

 Billy W. Hobbs/The Union-Recorder

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video