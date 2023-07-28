Dalton High School girls basketball standout Gracie Ridley announced her college commitment Thursday ahead of her senior season with the Lady Catamounts.
Ridley, in a social media post Thursday evening, verbally committed to play basketball at the University of North Georgia.
“Thank you Lord for giving me the opportunity to play a sport that I love at a place that I feel loved,” the forward wrote.
North Georgia, located in Dahlonega, competes in the Peach Belt Conference in NCAA’s Division II. Ridley received an offer from the school and head coach Buffie Burson after a visit to campus on July 13.
“Thank you so much to all of my coaches who have helped shape me and turn me into not only the player, but the person I am today,” Ridley wrote. “I cannot wait for the four years ahead of me at the University of North Georgia. Go Night Hawks!”
Ridley is a two-time Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area Player of the Year, winning the award after her sophomore and junior seasons. A scorer and rebounder, Ridley averaged 16.8 points and 13.7 rebounds per game as a sophomore and 18.5 points and 13.6 rebounds as a junior. The two-time Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State selection has led the Lady Catamounts to the state playoffs twice, including netting Dalton’s first playoff win since 2011 this spring.
North Georgia finished 2022-23 at 19-11 and reached the NCAA Division II tournament.
