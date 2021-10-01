Ridley sets Dalton volleyball record

In Dalton High School's 3-0 win over Douglas County, sophomore volleyball player Gracie Ridley set the school record for kills in a season with 327, surpassing the record of her cousin, Kaysen Welsh, who had 320 kills.

