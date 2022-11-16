Two seasons ago, Dalton State College’s Justin Riescher was fourth in the NAIA in goals scored and was a first-team All-American.
He scored 19 goals and had two assists in that 2020-21 season, earning the Southern States Athletic Conference Player of the Year award and leading Dalton State to the conference championship.
The fifth-year senior forward hasn’t quite matched those statistics since, but his coach thinks his impact on the team has grown even bigger.
“Everybody looks at the goals. He is a great goal scorer, and he scores timely goals and in big games,” said Saif Alsafeer, the Dalton State head coach. “But there’s just so much that the kid does. He’s not reached the points that he did two years ago, but I would say that he’s far more impactful now than he was two years ago.”
This year, Riescher was still the leading scorer on the team that spent much of the latter part of the season ranked as the top team in the NAIA. He’s tallied 12 goals and five assists to help lead a defensive-minded Roadrunners squad to the third overall national seed in the NAIA tournament. Dalton State hosts Columbia International in a first round game at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Dalton Stadium on the campus of The Dalton Academy and Dalton Junior High School.
“He loves to play, he loves to win and he loves to do that with his teammates,” Alsafeer said.
Riescher is in his fourth season as a Roadrunner. After spending a year at Virginia Military Institute, Riescher connected with Alsafeer through a childhood friend, who he knew from his days growing up in Coral Springs, Florida, and found a collegiate home.
“It was like a second chance for me. Coach Saif took a chance on me and just let me come play,” Riescher said.
All Riescher did was become the top all-time scorer in Dalton State history.
“I’m grateful for my time here so far, and hopefully we go get one more trophy,” Riescher said.
It’s goal-scoring that stands out in the box score about Riescher’s play, but he’s helped, and contributes to, a Roadrunners defensive unit that has surrendered just nine goals so far this season.
“He’s very selfless. He likes to help, but at the same time he’s a forward. It’s like a push and pull between doing the thing to help the team and scoring the goal to help the team,” Alsafeer said.
Sometimes that means stopping the other team and getting the ball back in possession for the Roadrunners.
“He never stops running,” Alsafeer said. “He runs back and tackles people from behind to get the ball back.”
Other times, that means making the right pass, whether that is the pass that leads to a score for an assist — Riescher’s five helpers are the most on the team — or the pass that leads to a breakaway or to another assister that isn’t always credited in the box score.
Riescher and fellow starters Leonardo Seixas and Josh Ramos have developed the chemistry it takes to find the right play.
Riescher said the coach is “defensive-minded,” and that approach trickles down to Riescher and the Roadrunners.
“The chances always come, you don’t worry about trying to force those,” Riescher said. “The main focus is keeping a zero on the scoreboard, and then you only need one goal to win.
“You have to do the job and do the work, and the goals will come.”
