You won't have to look long at the Southern States Athletic Conference men's soccer individual award winners list released Tuesday to see a cavalcade of Dalton State College Roadrunners.
After wrapping up an undefeated regular season, the Roadrunners (11-0-1) landed the SSAC award for player of the year, offensive player of the year, defensive player of the year and coach of the year awards, among others.
A handful of those honors went to the same player. Justin Riescher, the junior midfielder for the Roadrunners, was named the overall player of the year and offensive player of the year for the conference. Riescher, who led the conference and was fourth in the NAIA with 18 goals on the season, was also given the Golden Boot award for the conference, given to its top goal scorer.
The defensive player of the year in the SSAC is Dalton State sophomore Zachary Perry, while the Golden Gloves award went to Roadrunner goalkeeper and Dalton High School graduate Aaron Fraire.
Dalton State ranked ninth in the country with seven shutouts and never allowed more than two goals in a game. Fraire allowed only seven goals in his seven starts in net.
Dalton State head coach Saif Alsafeer was named the conference's top coach for the second time in three seasons with two different schools after guiding Dalton State to their first regular season SSAC title in the program's six-year history. Alsafeer, who also coaches the women's team at Dalton State, won the award at his previous job at Florida College in 2018, his final season before coming to Dalton Sate.
Fraire, Perry and Riescher were also named All-SSAC first team, where they were joined by teammates Fredrick Ackander, Noah Cicoria and Santiago Moore.
Three more Roadrunners — Guilherme Franca, Connor Nixon and Jared Zauner — were named to the conference's second team. Bryan Estrada, Kieran Hodges and Frank Rodriguez were all named to the SSAC's All-Freshman team.
The Roadrunners play tonight in the semifinals of the SSAC tournament, taking on fourth-seeded Faulkner at 5:30 in Montgomery, Alabama.
The DSC women's team didn't field as many award winners as the men's team, but the awards list saw some Roadrunner representation.
Northwest Whitfield graduate Brooke Alvarez, a goalkeeper for Dalton State, was named to the conference's second team, as was Ava Van Doren. Both Dalton State rookies were also named to the All-Freshman team along with Emily Darnell and Northwest graduate Nicole Perez. The season ended for Dalton State Saturday in the quarterfinals of the SSAC tournament with a 2-0 loss to Faulkner.
