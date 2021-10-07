The men's and women's soccer teams at Dalton State College each had a player put up a hat trick as both earned convincing Southern States Athletic Conference wins over Blue Mountain College Thursday night in Dalton.
The women opened with a 6-0 victory, then the men downed the Toppers 5-0.
The women (6-6, 2-1 SSAC) scored three goals in each half to sprint past Blue Mountain (4-5, 0-3 SSAC).
Brianna Smotherman scored the first goal of the game for Dalton State when she was assisted by Nicole Perez, then the two flipped roles for the second goal. Perez, a Northwest Whitfield graduate, was the one to finish the goal on an assist from Smotherman.
Another Northwest product scored the final goal of the half, when Jailyne Martinez put home a goal.
Smotherman scored two more goals, sandwiched around an Ava Van Doren score, after half for a hat trick.
The Dalton State men (4-3-1, 1-0 SSAC) were similarly dominant in a 5-0 win over Blue Mountain (6-5, 1-3 SSAC).
Justin Riescher had three goals for a hat trick for the Roadrunners, while Jack Riescher added another goal. An own goal by Blue Mountain accounted for the other.
Dalton State tallied 21 shots to just three for Blue Mountain.
The teams take on Talladega on Saturday at Lakeshore Park. The women play at 1 p.m. with the men to follow.
