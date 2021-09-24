Ringgold romps over Murray County 78-0 in region tilt

Murray County (1-4, 0-3 Region 6-3A) couldn't muster much resistance Friday night at Ringgold, as the Tigers romped for 78 points in a shutout win over the Indians in a Region 6-3A game

Ringgold (5-0, 3-0 Region 6-3A) was up 27-0 by the end of the first quarter, 51-0 at halftime and 71-0 at the end of three.

Ringgold's 5-0 start matches the win total for the Tigers from last season. Ringgold has broken out as a region contender this year after an 0-10 finish just two years ago. Since the Tigers fell behind 14-0 at halftime against North Murray two weeks ago, Ringgold has outscored its opponents 165-14 in two-and-a-half games.

It's the third straight Region 6-3A loss for Murray and a fourth overall since a win over Southeast Whitfield to start the season.

The Indians try for their first region win Friday as they host Coahulla Creek.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video