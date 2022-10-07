RINGGOLD — With a chance to secure an important Region 6-3A win at Ringgold High School Friday night, the Coahulla Creek Colts instead left with a 34-13 defeat.
“We didn’t do a very good job blocking and didn’t take care of the football and they took advantage of that,” Coahulla Creek head coach Danny Wilson said.
After Creek took a 7-0 lead, Ringgold (4-3, 3-1 Region 6-3A) scored 27 unanswered points to grab control of the game, handing Coahulla (5-2, 3-1 Region 6-3A) its first region defeat.
Coahulla Creek’s offense struggled early, only getting one first down on their first two drives. Some life would come after a bad snap on a Ringgold punt set the Colts up at the Ringgold 33.
Colts’ quarterback Kace Kinnamon would find Manny Dominguez in the end zone for a 35-yard touchdown, putting the Colts up 7-0 with a minute to go in the first quarter.
The Colt offense again showed life as Karim Bradley helped power Creek inside the Tigers’ 20-yard-line. The drive would stall, and Coahulla Creek’s kick was blocked, keeping the score 7-0 with 7 minutes to go in the half.
The Ringgold offense would start to show up late in the second quarter. Quarterback Ross Norman hit Kishaun Taylor deep down the sideline for a 65-yard touchdown pass, tying the game at 7. On the first play of the next drive, the Colts fumbled the ball away. Norman found Ty Gilbert for a 27-yard touchdown in the waning seconds of the second quarter.
On Ringgold’s first drive after half, it would only take one play for Tiger running back Peyton Williams to find a hole up the middle and get in the end zone, widening the gap to 21-7 with 8:35 to go in the quarter.
With about a minute left in the quarter, Norman would throw on the run and be intercepted by Manny Dominguez, giving the Colts the ball at the Tigers’ 27 to end the third quarter. An urgency began to creep over Coahulla Creek to narrow the gap, but, instead, Kinnamon scrambled on third down and lost the ball. A Tiger defender picked it up and returned it to the Coahulla Creek 2-yard-line. Peyton Williams would go up the middle and score, making it 27-7 in the fourth.
Coahulla Creek was able to score quickly when Kinnamon connected with Mark Solis for a touchdown with 8:32 left in the game, making it 27-13 following a blocked extra point.
The Colts found some hope after recovering an onside kick, however, they would turn the ball over on downs at the Ringgold 21. On the first play of the next Ringgold drive, Williams went 79 yards to seal the game for the Tigers.
Coahulla Creek gets an off week next week before hosting Bremen on Oct. 21. Ringgold will be off next week too before playing against Ridgeland on Oct. 21.
