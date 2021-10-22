Rivalry week: Murray vs. North Murray, Northwest vs. Southeast highlight week 10

Southeast comes off bye to host rival Northwest
Southeast Whitfield (1-7) had an open date last week after eight straight weeks of competition. The Raiders hope to use that bit of extra rest at home tonight at 7:30 as the Raiders try to upend cross-county rival Northwest Whitfield (4-3, 2-1 Region 7-4A), which played a thriller last week in a dramatic 22-15 win over Heritage that needed late-game heroics from quarterback Owen Brooker and wide receiver Ray Morrison.
The Raiders come in losers of five straight, but were competitive through halftime in their last action at North Murray. They'll look to shock a Bruin team that steps out of Region 7-4A play this week in what's looking like a playoff season. Northwest can lock up the region's second seed and a home playoff game with wins in its final two games against Ridgleand and Pickens, but the Bruins look to get past Southeast first.
Southeast had a competitive start to their season, falling one point shy of Murray County in the opener and trouncing Gordon Central 48-28 in week three, but the offense has sputtered since, not putting up more than 14 points in the five games since and being shut out twice.
Northwest leads the overall series between the Whitfield County programs 34-9, and the Bruins have won three straight in the series, including a 46-20 game in Tunnel Hill last season. Southeast's last victory was a 21-13 win in 2017.
North Murray travels across town to Murray County, looking to stay on track for playoffs
Murray County (1-7, 0-6 Region 6-3A) is out of reach of the state playoffs, but the Indians hope to play spoiler as they host cross-town rival North Murray (5-2, 3-2 Region 6-3A) tonight at 7:30.
The Indians have lost seven straight since a season-opening win over Southeast, while North Murray is in the midst of a tight playoff race in Region 6-3A. The Mountaineers currently sit knotted at a 3-2 region record with LaFayette in the fourth playoff seed in the region. With two region teams still unbeaten in league play and Adairsville sitting at 4-1, every game counts for North Murray, who still has matchups with LaFayette and Adairsville.
Murray County last week played Rockmart, one of those two teams still unbeaten in Region 6-3A, falling 72-0. North Murray used a 42-point second quarter last week to blitz winless Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 56-17.
The series has not been kind to the older Murray County High School since North Murray began play in 2009. North Murray has won all seven matchups, including a 56-8 Mountaineer win last season.
Christian Heritage looks to bounce back from tough Darlington loss against region foe Mount Paran
Christian Heritage (3-5, 1-1 Region 7-A Private) took an absolutely heartbreaking loss at Rome's Darlington last week, as the Tigers scored a go-ahead touchdown with under a minute left to move past Christian Heritage 28-24 in a game that could have decided the Region 7-A Private champion.
With a home playoff game still within reach of Christian Heritage, the Lions try to bounce back tonight at home at 7:30 against region foe Mount Paran Christian (3-4, 0-1 Region 7-A Private).
Mount Paran had a bye week last week after falling to Darlington 49-21 the week before. If Christian Heritage can get past Mount Paran and then North Cobb Christian in their finale, the Lions can lock up a home playoff game and at least the second seed in the region despite starting the season 1-4.
Dalton travels to face Douglas County after bye
Dalton (1-6, 0-4 Region 5-6A) and Douglas County (6-1, 3-1 Region 5-6A) both were idle last week. Tonight at 7:30, the two rested region foes square off in Douglasville.
Dalton is looking to break a five-game skid and earn its first region win of the year, while Douglas County is aiming to get back to winning after taking its first loss of the season two weeks ago.
Douglas County is one of a glut of five teams in Region 5-6A that have 3-1 region records. Dalton has already played the other four teams in a tough region schedule, and tonight marks the last game of a brutal five-game gauntlet against region contenders.
The Catamounts have had mixed results, even as the four region games have all ended in losses. Games against Carrollton and Rome were one-sided from early on, while Dalton put up points to hang with South Paulding and Alexander, at least early. The Catamounts hope their offense can show up against a Douglas County team that has shown some vulnerability on defense. Even with a 6-1 record, the Tigers have allowed 20 or more points five times this season.
Coahulla Creek hosts unbeaten Ringgold
Coahulla Creek (4-4, 2-4 Region 6-3A) has locked up its best football season in school history by any measure, already doubling its previous record for wins in a season.
As the season winds down and playoff chances appear very slim in the Colts' extremely tough region at the top, Coahulla Creek looks to keep adding wins in its historic season.
After two straight losses to playoff hopefuls for Coahulla Creek, that task stays tough tonight. The Colts host undefeated Ringgold (7-0, 5-0 Region 6-3A) tonight at 7:30.
Ringgold was off last week after downing LaFayette 24-17 the week before. The Tigers appear to be headed for a season-ending showdown with Rockmart, who also hasn't lost in the region, to decide the region crown.
