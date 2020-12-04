Riverdale's fast start dooms Northwest Whitfield in playoffs' second round

Northwest Whitfield High School’s season ended in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs Friday night, where the Bruins fell at Riverdale 42-17.
The Bruins (8-3, 2-2 Region 7-4A) found themselves quickly down 20-0 at the end of the first quarter. Two opening-frame turnovers and a long Riverdale (8-2, 5-0 Region 5-4A) touchdown pass on third-and-25 helped dig the Bruins an early hole.
The defense shut down Riverdale in the second quarter, and kicker Yahir Zapata got the Bruins on the board at 20-3 at half.
The Bruins looked to put together the beginnings of a rally in the third quarter.
Quarterback Owen Brooker hit Ray Morrison for a 19-yard touchdown to cut the score to 20-9.
Riverdale got back to work on offense though, scoring twice more before a Brooker pass to Matthew Redmond made the score 34-17 early in the fourth.
Riverdale added another score, and the Bruins couldn’t claw back into the game.
The Bruins reached the second round of the playoffs this year for the first time since 2016.
Riverdale advances to the quarterfinals, where they’ll play at Savannah’s Benedictine on Friday.
