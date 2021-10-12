Road-running Roadrunners: Dalton State soccer teams get little rest between pandemic-altered seasons

This season more than perhaps any other, the Roadrunner moniker for Dalton State College athletics teams rings true for the Dalton State soccer teams.
Because of COVID-19, the Southern States Athletic Conference slate scheduled for fall 2020 for the men's and women's teams was bumped to spring 2021. After wrapping up that season in April, the two teams are back at it for a regularly-scheduled fall soccer slate that kicked off in August.
The Roadrunners are running the roads for almost two full seasons in a calendar year. The men played 10 games of what would have been the 2020 season this spring, and they're now nine games into a 12-game regular season for 2021.
"It's certainly been different, and it's presented some challenges that probably most people didn't think about before," said Dalton State head coach Saif Alsafeer. "You've got people playing in the fall, then spring, and you've got some of your top-tier players playing in the summer as well in some of the summer leagues. They never really get any rest."
What makes the rapid-fire seasons even more exhausting for the Roadrunners that have overlapped for both men's teams is that the men made the program's first run to the Southern States Athletic Conference championship last season. After beginning the season in September 2020, Dalton State's men's team played their final playoff game of the previous season on April 22, then kicked off this season's slate Aug. 21.
"From a mental standpoint, for those players there's not really been a break," Alsafeer said. "There's been a lot more overuse injuries because of that for a lot of your athletes."
Alsafeer coaches both of the teams. He's coached the women's and men's squads through both seasons, doubling his already-doubled workload.
"Normally in the spring when you're kind of wrapping up your recruiting class and finishing up the schedule and admission paperwork, that's all still having to happen, but at the same time, you're having to push your team to compete in a championship season," Alsafeer said. "That got pretty hectic. We all had to be very efficient and lean on each other. We've worked pretty hard in the spring because we knew we wouldn't have much time in the turnaround."
Despite the situation, Alsafeer said the men's team has been boosted by the conference title. The Roadrunners finished 12-1-1 en route to the championship in 2020-21.
"It was a landmark that was placed and at the same time kind of a bar that was set and we look at," Alsafeer said. "We're not looking to just be competitive, we're looking to win championships and to get back to the national tournament again. That's always been the goal since I got here, but now that you've achieved it, you continue to raise the bar. Now the next step is to go out and try to do it again."
The men haven't quite matched last season's pace this fall. The Roadrunners are 5-3-1, but still are ranked 16th in the NAIA national poll and have started 2-1 in SSAC play. After finishing 4-10 last season, the women's team is seeing some improvement this season. Led by several players from local high schools, the Lady Roadrunners are 6-6 through 12 games with a 2-1 mark in conference action.
Alsafeer said that his teams can't complain too much about the situations they've found themselves in. Most programs at the NAIA level have gone through a similar scenario due to the delay for the national tournament last season.
"It's new territory for pretty much everyone in the country," Alsafeer said. "Navigating the pandemic as well is all very taxing. I think the kids have done a really nice job of having some mental fortitude and just some reliance on each other."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.