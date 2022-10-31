After opening its season — and the Life University Classic — with a convincing win on Friday, the Dalton State College basketball team was on the other end in its second game at the event in Marietta on Saturday.
The Roadrunners (1-1) fell behind in the first half and couldn’t claw back in a 90-71 loss against Thomas (1-1) on Saturday.
After an even start, Thomas pulled away midway through the first half with a few 3-pointers and had a lead up to 16. Dalton State’s lone lead of the game came after Brad Milliorn hit a 3-pointer to put Dalton State up 3-2 early. Thomas grabbed back the lead and never gave it up, save for a tie as the Night Hawks began to pull away.
The Roadrunners responded with 10 of the half’s final 14 points to cut the advantage to 10, 48-38 at the break.
Dalton State got the game to 51-43 early in the second half, but a 19-5 run quickly built the advantage for the Night Hawks over 20 for the first time.
The Roadrunners never cut the deficit lower than the 19-point difference in the final score.
Point guard Donavan Miller led Dalton State with 22 points and dished three assists, but 19 of his points came in the first half. After a 7-for-10 shooting performance in the first, Miller went 1-for-7 after the break.
Sean Cobb stepped in to provide 10 of his 16 points after halftime, also leading Dalton State with eight rebounds. Cobb also had two blocks and two steals.
Jacquez Fountain scored 11 and hit one of Dalton State’s two 3-pointers in the game. Carterius Evans scored nine.
Unlike the Roadrunners, Thomas got hot from behind the 3-point line. The Night Hawks drilled 12 of their 25 long-range attempts. Toriano Lewis hit on 5-for-7 for 17 points, and Jarvis Brown made four triples on his way to a team-leading 20 points.
Mohammed Abubakar, a former Dalton State center who transferred to Thomas after last season, had 13 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Booker piled up 10 assists to go with his seven points.
Thomas out-rebounded Dalton State 38-23. The Roadrunners forced 16 Thomas turnovers while coughing the ball up 14 times, but Thomas was able to convert on those 14 turnovers for 23 points.
Dalton State returns to the court tonight with a game in Dayton, Tennessee, against Bryan at 8. The Roadrunners have their home opener on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. against Fisk.
