Down goes No. 1.
The ninth-ranked Dalton State College men’s soccer team welcomed the top team in the nation, No. 1 Mobile, into Dalton Stadium Friday night, and the Roadrunners handed the top-ranked Rams their first loss of the season.
Dalton State upended its Southern States Athletic Conference foe with a 1-0 win.
Dalton State (7-0-2) got a goal in the 69th minute from Josh Ramos to topple Mobile (6-1-1).
A Leonardo Seixas free kick bonked off the cross bar and down in front of Ramos, who headed the ball in for the difference-making goal.
The first half ended without any score in the top-10 matchup. Both defenses left little room, and the two teams combined for just five shots before the break.
Despite a 6-3 shot disparity in the second, Ramos was able to get in an unassisted goal to put the Roadrunners on top. Goalkeeper Michael Barrueta stopped all three shots he saw reach goal.
The Dalton State women (2-3-3) hosted Mobile (6-2-2) Friday night prior to the men’s game, dropping 3-1 to the visitors.
Mobile put in two goals in the first 22 minutes of play to quickly grab a big advantage.
Brianna Hurtado, a freshman from Southeast Whitfield High School, scored an unassisted goal to cut the score to 2-1 before half.
A 9-3 shots on goal advantage was too much to overcome for DSC, as Mobile added a late goal.
A busy weekend for the Roadrunners continues Sunday, when the 17th-ranked William Carey men’s team and the sixth-ranked women visit Dalton. The women’s game starts at 1:30 p.m., with the men to follow at 4.
