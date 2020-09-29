Roadrunner soccer teams sweep weekly awards after opening matches

Dalton State College's men's and women's soccer programs swept Southern States Athletic Conference weekly player awards after each team opened the season Saturday with a win.
The SSAC announced the awards on Monday.
On the men's team, which earned a 2-0 victory over Middle Georgia State Saturday at Dalton's Lakeshore Park, Justin Riescher was named SSAC Offensive Player of the Week and Aaron Fraire is the SSAC Defensive Player of the Week.
The women's soccer squad picked up a 2-1 win over Middle Georgia State. Emily Darnell was named SSAC Offensive Player of the Week and Mattie Dollar was tabbed the SSAC Defensive Player of the Week.
Riescher notched both goals in the men's 2-0 victory, while Fraire, the Roadrunner goalkeeper, recorded a shutout, tallying one save.
Darnell, a freshman playing in her first collegiate match, also scored both Dalton State goals Saturday. Both goals came within the first 12 minutes of game time in the 90-minute contest.
Dollar, the Lady Roadrunner goalkeeper, made four saves and allowed only one goal against Middle Georgia State.
Both Roadrunner soccer teams are playing a non-conference only fall slate, with SSAC and national competition moved to the spring semester due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19). Only a handful of the SSAC's teams are also playing a fall set of games, and only one other women's soccer game and two men's games with SSAC teams were played during the week of Sept. 21 through Sept. 27.
