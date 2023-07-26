Sydney Hermann is originally from Ponca City, Oklahoma, but it took just one visit to Dalton for her to decide she wanted to play golf at Dalton State College.
“I knew right when I came for my visit this is where I was going to be,” Hermann said. “From the facilities to the community, it was all I wanted and more.”
It’s worked out for Hermann — and the Lady Roadrunner program.
Hermann completed her fourth year with Dalton State in 2022-23, and with that came a third consecutive NAIA first-team All-American nod. She’s a two-time Southern States Athletic Conference Player of the Year, and she’s helped lead the Lady Roadrunners to three straight SSAC titles.
Ahead of her final season at Dalton State, Hermann answered a series of questions about her life on and off the course.
Question: Why did you first begin playing golf?
Answer: Golf was something my family and I did for fun.
Q: What’s your favorite memory so far at Dalton State with the golf team?
A: Every time we got to see our conference rings for the first time.
Q: What are you most looking forward to about the upcoming season?
A: Traveling with my teammates.
Q: What would you like to improve about your performance this season?
A: In golf everything can always be better.
Q: How would you describe yourself outside of sports?
A: I’m always down for an adventure.
Q: What’s your favorite memory so far at Dalton State outside of sports?
A: So many memories have been made that it’s hard to pick a favorite. Probably the trivia nights downtown.
Q: What is your area of study at Dalton State?
A: Logistics and Supply Chain.
Q: Why did you choose that area of study?
A: It was the most interesting to me in business.
Q: What has been your favorite class so far at Dalton State?
A: Business Analytics Data Mining.
Q: What would you like to do after college?
A: Either find a job in logistics or coach.
Q: Who is someone that you look up to, and why?
A: My family because they support me through everything.
Q: What do you like to do for fun?
A: Play darts with my roommates.
Q: What is your favorite TV series?
A: ”New Girl” is the show I always turn on. It never gets old.
Q: What’s your favorite app on your smartphone?
A: Probably snapchat because I can talk with my friends at home.
Q: What do you consider the most interesting fact about yourself?
A: In high school, I was the art kid. I had an art class every year. My senior year, I was in an art class and was an assistant for two other classes.
