Dalton State College presented a bevy of positives when Brooke Alvarez was making her college decision.
The Rocky Face native and 2020 Northwest Whitfield High School graduate was looking for a place to play soccer and continue her education, and Dalton State checked both of those boxes while being close to home.
“It was the perfect opportunity to play soccer and get my education in nursing,” Alvarez said.
It’s paid off for the former standout for the Lady Bruins.
Alvarez is entering her senior season this fall with Dalton State, and she just wrapped up a season of playing during the summer with the Chattanooga Football Club's women's squad.
Alvarez has received five Southern States Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week awards during her career, and she won the Golden Gloves award for the conference in 2022, tallying 70 saves across 15 games.
Alvarez answered a series of questions about her life on and off the field.
Question: Why did you first begin playing soccer?
Answer: I chose to begin playing soccer in eighth grade after I had quit playing softball. I always wanted to be in sports and the coaches were asking me to try out for the middle school team and I ended up loving the sport ever since.
Q: What’s your favorite memory so far at Dalton State with the soccer team?
A: There are too many great memories to be able to choose just one as my favorite. The friends I’ve made over the years on the team has been one of my favorite experiences.
Q: What are you most looking forward to about the upcoming season?
A: Meeting the new girls coming into the soccer program and excited for the competitiveness.
Q: What would you like to improve about your performance this season?
A: As a goalkeeper, I would like to improve my overall awareness on the field.
Q: How do you want other people to remember your time at Dalton State?
A: My personality and determination on and off the field.
Q: How would you describe yourself outside of sports?
A: Determined, open-minded, hard-worker, friendly and caring.
Q: What’s your favorite memory so far at Dalton State outside of sports?
A: Getting accepted into the nursing program.
Q: Why did you choose nursing?
A: My mother is a nurse and I’ve always been so interested in the fact of being able to help people. My mom has helped and cared for others for 40 years as a nurse and I would love to get all the experiences and meeting new people just as she has.
Q: What would you like to do after college?
A: Travel nursing.
Q: Who is someone that you look up to, and why?
A: I look up to John-Eric (Bolger), my club soccer coach. He’s not just a soccer coach to me, he is a leader and a wonderful person. He has taught me not only how to perfect my soccer skills, but has taught me a lot about life in general. Every time I talk to him, I always walk away learning something new and encouraging. I know I can always call him for anything. He certainly wants what is best for his players and any person he runs into.
Q: What do you like to do for fun?
A: Hangout with my friends, go to Chattanooga, tan and hangout with my mom.
Q: What is your favorite TV series?
A: I love the TV series “Outer Banks” because it has a good storyline.
Q: What’s your favorite app on your smartphone?
A: I like Instagram because it keeps me updated on what’s new with my friends that I don’t see everyday.
Q: What do you consider the most interesting fact about yourself?
A: That I was adopted from Russia when I was a baby.
