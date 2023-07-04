Rasmus Andersson is a native of Stenungsund, Sweden, but the soccer player was looking for a new collegiate home for his soccer talents a year ago after three seasons at Lander University, an NCAA Division II program in Greenwood, South Carolina.
A visit to Dalton State intrigued Andersson.
“I choose Dalton State College because of the culture the men’s soccer team had when I came on my visit in February of 2022,” Andersson recalled. “The players, the staff but especially (head) coach Saif (Alsafeer) gave me a sense of belonging, which attracted me.”
It paid off for Andersson and the Roadrunners. In the centerback’s first year in Dalton, Andersson helped anchor a stalwart Dalton State defense that stifled opponents on its way to an undefeated record in the regular season and a climb to No. 1 in the NAIA. After receiving varied minutes early in the season, Andersson took over as a full-time starter for the final eight games of the year, helping lead Dalton’s State’s march into the NAIA National Championship’s final site, tallying two goals and three assists on the year.
With his final collegiate season at Dalton State approaching, Andersson answered some questions about his life on and off the soccer pitch.
Question: Why did you first begin playing soccer?
Answer: I grew up playing soccer. Both my dad and his father have been into soccer their entire life and have both tried the path of a soccer pro. As soon as I could stand I wanted to play soccer, and even though I have tried in principle every single sport that’s available, soccer always stuck with me.
Q: What’s your favorite memory so far at Dalton State with the soccer team?
A: My favorite memory was our victory against number one ranked Mobile last fall.
Q: What are you most looking forward to about the upcoming season?
A: As it’s my last year in college, I look forward to every single minute into the fall. Whether that’s on the pitch, in the gym or in school, I look forward to giving it my all.
Q: How do you want other people to remember your time at Dalton State?
A: As someone who made sure everyone felt welcomed and cared for. As a person who respected people for who they are, and what they bring.
Q: How would you describe yourself outside of sports?
A: I would describe myself as a person that has a very big heart, someone who is dedicated to whatever task is thrown at him and someone who always strives for more in life.
Q: What’s your favorite memory so far at Dalton State outside of sports?
A: It’s a hard one but probably meeting one of my closer friends, Joshua Ramos.
Q: What is your area of study at Dalton State?
A: Interdisciplinary studies.
Q: Why did you choose your area of study?
A: I transferred and lost many credits so I didn’t have much choice if I wanted to graduate on time. Interdisciplinary studies have surprised me though, and I actually quite enjoy learning about the subjects we do.
Q: What would you like to do after college?
A: I would like to pursue soccer as a professional athlete but my mother and father always made sure I had a plan b in store, so if that doesn’t work out I would like to work in either human resources or real estate.
Q: What has been your favorite class so far at Dalton State?
A: Social psychology
Q: Who is someone that you look up to, and why?
A: Someone I look up to would be my mother and father. They have both been through a lot of ups and downs in their life and I’m proud to see where they are at in life right now. They’ve been broke, they’ve had money, they’ve been hurt, they’ve been happy, they have gone through every situation possible in life and still they manage to get up each day to do it all over again. I’m proud of them, and I hope I can do the same for my children one day.
Q: What is your TV series?
A: My favorite TV show is Friends because it is a show I never really gave a shot and when I did I loved every single thing about it. It’s something that you can lay and watch whenever you have 30 minutes to spare, and it’s something that makes me feel very good.
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: My favorite athlete is a former soccer player, his name is Antonio Valencia. He’s from Ecuador and used to play for my favorite team, Manchester United. Valencia always stayed true to his team, and always seemed to improve on the things that the coach demanded from him. He was well-respected and a captain for the other players. He was a great soccer player but he also brought loyalty and experience to Manchester United.
Q: What’s your favorite app on your smartphone?
A: My favorite app is Facebook as it’s the best way for me and my parents to stay in contact while I’m in the United States.
Q: What do you consider the most interesting fact about yourself?
A: Probably that I have visited more than 10 countries.
