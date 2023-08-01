After spending two seasons playing soccer at Shorter University in Rome, Northwest Whitfield High School graduate Yahir Zapata is set to suit up even closer to home this fall.
The defender joined the Dalton State College men’s soccer team ahead of the fall season, two years removed from his time as a Bruin. Zapata graduated from Northwest in 2021.
“I chose Dalton State because of the exceptional culture, staff, and pursuit of excellence that both the soccer and academic programs hold,” Zapata said. “I am looking forward to not only playing but also growing alongside a great group of guys as well as being coached by an awesome coaching staff.”
Zapata joins a team that reached the top rank in the country in the NAIA last season. The Roadrunners open the 2023 season later this month.
Zapata answered a series of questions about his life on and off the pitch.
Question: Why did you first begin playing soccer?
Answer: I began playing soccer because I fell in love with the sport at a young age and also because of its significance to Mexican culture.
Q: What would you like to improve about your performance this season?
A: I would like to improve the strength and conditioning of my performance.
Q: How would you describe yourself outside of sports?
A: Outside of sports I would describe myself as a genuine and relaxed but reserved person.
Q: How do you want other people to remember your time at Dalton State?
A: I want to be remembered as a person who was strong and bold in my faith, driven, purposeful and genuine.
Q: What is your area of study at Dalton State?
A: My area of study is Business Management.
Q: Why did you choose that area of study?
A: I chose my are of study because of my future goal in life to manage or own my own business, particularly a restaurant.
Q: What would you like to do after college?
A: After college I want to travel the world.
Q: Who is someone that you look up to, and why?
A: I look up to my parents because of what they sacrificed for their children.
Q: What do you like to do for fun?
A: I like to lift weights, play video games and hang out with friends.
Q: What is your favorite movie?
A: My favorite movie has to be “Cars.”
Q: What’s your favorite app on your smartphone?
A: My favorite app is Twitter.
Q: What do you consider the most interesting fact about yourself?
A: The most interesting fact about myself would be that I am a certified lift truck operator.
