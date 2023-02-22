A balanced Southern States Athletic Conference leaves the door open for Dalton State College to make a run in its upcoming men’s basketball tournament from the Roadrunners’ four spot.
That balance is a double-edged sword though, Dalton State head coach Alex Ireland explained ahead of the Roadrunners’ opener in the SSAC tournament. Fourth-seeded Dalton State plays fifth-seeded Stillman Thursday in the SSAC quarterfinals at 11:45 a.m. in Montgomery, Alabama.
“The league this year is one of the most evenly-spread leagues that I’ve seen in the six years that I’ve been in the Southern States,” Ireland said. “I’ve always felt like this team is capable of winning the tournament, but the scary thing about the parity in the league is you can go and get beat on the first night too, even as the higher seed. and that goes for anybody.”
First-round games for teams seeded seven through 10 begin today in Montgomery. Dalton State plays Thursday, and would play in the semifinals on Friday and the championship game Saturday night, if the Roadrunners make a road run.
For that, Dalton State would need to be on its best game — and hope its opponent isn’t.
“I really think that every game in the tournament is going to be almost a coin flip. In some ways it does provide a little bit of confidence where you believe you can go beat anybody,” Ireland said. “At the same time, it gives you a little bit of healthy paranoia to where you need to be on your best game as well, or you might get beat.”
For evidence of the league’s balance, look no further than Dalton State’s seeding. The Roadrunners were one of four teams in the SSAC to finish with an 11-9 record in conference games at a tie for fourth place.
By virtue of a stronger head-to-head record against the other three the Roadrunners earned the top seed of the four. Stillman got fifth, Blue Mountain sixth and Life tumbled to seventh, where it will need a win over Brewton-Parker, the bottom seed, to advance to the quarterfinal round.
Even the league’s top team, Loyola, wasn’t immune to the “coin-flip” nature of this year’s SSAC. Loyola fell to 10th-seeded Brewton-Parker earlier this month.
“Everybody is kind of beating everybody,” Ireland said. “There really aren’t any ‘should-win’ games.”
Still, Dalton State comes in with a winning record in conference play after two straight years of finishing below .500 in that regard. The Roadrunners were 7-11 last year in the conference and won an opening-round SSAC game before being eliminated by Talladega in the quarterfinals. Dalton State was 6-7 in the league two seasons ago. The Roadrunners finished 30-3 overall and won the SSAC tournament in 2019-20.
“I think we learned a lot this year,” Ireland said. “With a fairly new group that’s to be expected. We’ve improved a lot this year.”
Dalton State’s opening matchup with Stillman could go either way, just like the two regular season games the pair played this season. Stillman bested Dalton State 71-69 on a last-second buzzer-beater when the two played in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in November. The Roadrunners returned the favor with a 63-60 win in Dalton in January.
“Stillman’s a tough matchup, and they always have been because they shoot it so well,” Ireland said. “On any given night, they can shoot you out of it pretty quickly. They have great size and they play hard and together.”
Stillman is second in the SSAC in 3-point percentage at 37%, and two Tigers, Daviyon Dennis and Jamar Jackson, are in the top three in the league as an individual in 3-point shooting.
Dalton State counters with its balanced offense. Leading Roadrunner scorer Donavan Miller puts in an average of 10.9 points per game, which is 23rd in the SSAC. Dalton State has four players — Miller, Sean Cobb, Carterius Evans and Jaelin Ferrell — who all average between 10 and 10.9 points per game.
The Roadrunners, which would likely need a conference tournament title to earn a spot in the NAIA national tournament, could face top-seeded Loyola in the semifinals Friday with a win in the opener. Loyola plays the winner of a first-round game between Middle Georgia and Talladega in the quarterfinals.
Dalton State beat Loyola, the defending national champions, 84-74 on the road last week.
“You certainly know you’re capable of winning it all if you show up and play your game,” Ireland said.
