Roadrunners run up 30-point first-half lead in road rout of Mobile

Dalton State College scored the first nine points in a road game at Southern States Athletic Conference opponent Mobile Tuesday night and never looked back.
The Roadrunners ran up a 30-point first half lead and cruised to a 70-43 rout in Mobile, Alabama.
The Roadrunners hit more 3-pointers, six, than Mobile made total baskets, four, in a first half that ended with Dalton State leading 46-15.
Dalton State held a 10-point advantage less than five minutes in, grew it to 20 with 7:10 to go in the half and ran it up to 31 with 47 seconds left before the break.
Dalton State (7-5, 1-1 SSAC) went 6-for-9 from behind the arc in the first half and a blistering 18-for-33 from the field, holding Mobile (5-8, 0-3 SSAC) to just 4-for-16 before the break.
Rodley Adjei and C.J. Perry each hit two of those 3-pointers. Perry had all 10 of his points before the break.
The Roadrunners forced nine turnovers and out-rebounded Mobile 18-10 in the half.
Mobile outscored Dalton State 28-24 after halftime, but never managed to shrink the lead below 18.
Antares Gwyn was the scoring leader for the balanced Dalton State offensive attack. He had 13, while Marquel Wiggins matched Perry with 10.
Wiggins, the leading scorer for the Roadrunners last season, played in his second game this season after missing games played during the fall semester while he was ineligible to play. Wiggins, who averaged 19.8 points per game last season, went scoreless in seven minutes of action in his first action of the season Saturday in a loss to UT Southern.
Adjei contributed eight points in Tuesday's game, while Igor Stokic led Dalton State with seven rebounds and chipped in six points.
Gary Jefferson led Mobile with 15 points.
The victory gets Dalton State back in the win column after two straight losses and defeats in three of its last four.
The Roadrunners play Faulkner in Montgomery, Alabama, on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.