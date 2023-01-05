Dalton State College had played seven straight games away from Dalton since its last home game on Nov. 19, but the Roadrunners returned from the road for a happy homecoming on Thursday night.
Dalton State overcame a halftime deficit with a dominant stretch early in the second frame to earn a Southern States Athletic Conference victory over Blue Mountain Christian at Mashburn Arena on Thursday night.
Visiting Blue Mountain (8-5, 3-4 SSAC) led 30-24 at halftime, but the Roadrunners (9-6, 4-3 SSAC) came out of the locker room on fire.
Jaelin Ferrell hit a 3-pointer just 12 seconds into the second half to kick off a 13-5 run that helped Dalton State seize the lead back with two Ferrell free throws at the 12:17 mark.
Dalton State kept at it, getting a double-digit advantage for the first time at 52-42 after a Boubacar Kamissoko free throw with just under eight minutes to play.
Jacquez Fountain nailed a three to push the DSC lead to 63-48, marking Dalton State’s largest advantage, a 15-point margin, with 3:14 to play.
The Roadrunners ran cold after that, but the lead was enough for Dalton State to hold on for the win.
The Fountain 3-pointer was Dalton State’s last field goal. The Roadrunners scored just five points after that point, and Blue Mountain charged back with six points in the final 33 seconds to cut the score to its eventual margin of 68-61.
After scoring just 24 in the first half, Dalton State nearly doubled that total with 44 after the first. The Roadrunners only made one more field goal in the second than in the first, but Dalton State capitalized by shooting 5-for-10 from 3-point territory and nailing 17-of-22 free throws.
The Roadrunners shot five free throws in the first half, making just one.
Blue Mountain shot just 10-for-22 from the line.
Forward Sean Cobb led the charge in drawing fouls, going 6-for-9 at the free throw stripe on his way to 12 points. Kamissoko went 5-for-8 at the free throw line and scored nine while dishing five assists and grabbung four rebounds.
Carterius Evans shared the scoring lead with Cobb with 12 points. Ferrell and Fountain both hit a trio of deep shots and scored 11, and Ferrell led the team with seven rebounds from his guard spot. Donavan Miller scored 10.
Ferrell opened both halves with a quick triple. His 3-pointer 17 seconds into the game opened the scoring, and the two teams exchanged the lead a few times in a low-scoring first half.
A 9-2 stretch by Blue Mountain helped the Toppers grab the lead going into half.
Blue Mountain was led by Jakobey Hitchens’ 20 points.
After going more than a month between home games, Dalton State only has to wait until Saturday for its next one.
The Roadrunners host William Carey for a 2 p.m. game.
