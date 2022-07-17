“Let’s go play golf!” tournament chairman Gene Harrison will be calling to his three playing partners in the Robert L. Raitz Memorial Golf tournament on Friday, Aug. 5, at Nob North Golf Course.
Tournament proceeds will help make it possible for community students to receive a quality Christian education at Learning Tree Elementary School.
“This is the thirteenth annual tournament in memory of the late Dr. Robert Raitz, who did family medical practice here in Dalton for over 30 years,” said Harrison. “He was a friend and avid supporter of the school.”
Located on Tibbs Road in Dalton, Learning Tree offers hands-on, Bible-based learning for 4-year-olds to eighth-graders in outdoor and indoor classrooms.
Located in the hills of Whitfield County, Nob North offers a picturesque and challenging 18-hole layout that offers both a challenge to the expert golfer as well as a pleasant afternoon out for the casual player.
All interested golfers in the community are invited to participate. The green fee is $70. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 5, the ceremonial shot is at 8:15 and the shotgun start is 8:30. The format is four-player teams (four-man select shot).
Snacks and drinks are provided on the course. A buffet lunch is served following the tournament. During the meal, prizes will be awarded. A coveted drawing will be for a free round of golf for a foursome at the Dalton Golf & Country Club Tuesday through Friday.
To register, call (706) 278-2736 or (706) 581-3620. Leave a message, if necessary, and your call will be returned promptly.
