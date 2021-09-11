Rockmart races past Coahulla Creek in Colts' region opener

ROCKMART -- A lone touchdown pass from Kace Kinnamon was all that saved Coahulla Creek from a shutout in its region opener on the road Friday night.
The host Rockmart Yellow Jackets -- winners of four straight region titles -- raced out to a 21-0 first quarter lead en route to a 42-7 win over the Colts in both team's first Region 6-3A game of the season.
Coahulla Creek (2-1, 0-1 Region 6-3A) came out of the locker room at halftime down 42-0 and kicker Sergio Alvarez Jr. opened the third quarter with a short kick that went off a Rockmart player and was recovered by the Colts.
The Colts caught Rockmart sleeping on the first play of the first play of the ensuing drive as Kinnamon was able to hit tight end Robbie Wiggins on a mid-range pass before the junior wrestled his way from a couple of Jacket defenders to get the rest of the 46 yards and into the endzone.
With a running clock implemented halfway through the second quarter, Coahulla Creek had precious few chances remaining to score in the second half.
After a four-and-out, Kinnamon was picked off by Rockmart's Nahzir Turner to end the Colts' next drive. Then a shot at a short field following a punt by Rockmart deep in its territory came up empty when Coahulla Creek reached the 1-yard line before a fumble on the next play was recovered by the Jackets with just a few seconds left to tick away quickly.
Tyler Locklear led the Colts on the ground with 14 carries for 45 yards, while Kinnamon finished 6-for-15 passing for 90 yards and a touchdown. Rockmart held the team to 8 yards of total offense in the first half.
Rockmart (2-1, 1-0) had several weapons to strike against Coahulla Creek. Quarterback JD Davis was 6-for-6 for 126 yards and two touchdowns, while Dennis Sims took a punt around the Jackets' 48 in the second quarter and wriggled his way out of one tackle attempt after another before finding daylight and racing all the way to the end zone for six points.
Coahulla Creek, which had started the season 2-0 for the first time in school history, is on the road again Friday against North Murray.
