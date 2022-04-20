Whether it was bad luck or key defensive plays made by the visitors from Lakeside High School, the Dalton Catamounts couldn't score during large stretches of Wednesday night's Class 6A second round game.
A promising look at the goal would present, and murmurs of excitement would build in the Catamount crowd only to be replaced by sighs as the ball slapped into the crossbar, deflected off the Lakeside-Evans keeper's hands or sailed just wide.
The Catamounts far outpaced the visitors in shooting, but still, the score was knotted at 1 headed into the final five minutes of play.
Fabian Rodriguez, who had a few near-misses himself, collected a bouncing ball with 4:13 to play after one of many scrambles in front of the net resulted in the ball kicking out towards him.
The Catamount captain collected and sent in the goal that lifted Dalton (15-1-3) into the Elite 8 with a 2-1 victory over Lakeside (14-5-2).
"It was just a sigh of relief," Rodriguez said. "It was frustrating not being able to get a shot in. We took 20 shots in the first half and only scored one, and I don't even know how many we took the second half."
Dalton, the defending Class 6A champion, survive and advance after two grueling playoff games. The Cats needed overtime for a 3-2 win over Centennial in the first round. Dalton hosts the winner Tuesday of a second-round game between currently undefeated Glynn Academy and Osborne.
Dalton thoroughly outplayed the visitors from Lakeside for most of the night, hounding the Panthers on defense and possessing the ball for most of the game.
Still, the Catamounts could not convert many of numerous chances and Lakeside gave the Cats a scare.
While Dalton racked up 20 shots in the first half, Lakeside had two shots reach goal.
Dalton patiently passed the ball after getting set up on offense, and Paez came open for a shot from the middle to put Dalton up 1-0 with 22:21 before half.
Later in the half, Rodriguez made a move to dispatch a diving Lakeside keeper, but a Panther defender arrived just in time to boot away the ball before Rodriguez could find the back of the net.
With just one second to go in the half, a desperate pass found Zeke Ortiz for a header attempt right in front of the goal, but it went just over the crossbar and rested on top of the net.
Lakeside ramped up the offensive pressure more in the second half. With 31:30 to play, the Panthers got on the board.
A penalty was called in a scramble in front of the net, and the Panthers were awarded a penalty shot.
Dalton keeper Israel Soria picked the right corner and dove, but he couldn't reach the ball as it swished into the back of the net.
An Ortiz would-be goal was called back with an offsides call, and the Catamounts couldn't convert on a couple of free kick attempts after Lakeside players were issued yellow cards.
It appeared the Catamounts would be headed for overtime again in the playoffs until Rodriguez came to the rescue.
