In a battle of Whitfield County soccer powers Monday night at Harmon Field, Fabian Rodriguez scored four goals to push host Dalton High School past Northwest Whitfield 6-1.
The teams exchanged early penalty kicks and were tied at one until a couple of rapid-fire goals from Rodriguez gave the defending Class 6A champions an advantage in the latter stages of the first half.
The Catamounts (3-0-1) led 3-1 at half and only increased the lead from there, racing past the Bruins (0-1), a Class 4A Sweet 16 team a season ago, for three second-half goals.
Rodriguez got an easy look for his first goal, the opening score of the night.
After Dalton’s Zeke Ortiz was tripped making an attack with the ball at the 31:01 mark of the first half, officials awarded Dalton a penalty kick. Rodriguez was chosen to take the kick, and he sent the ball in past Northwest keeper Jose Mediola to put the Cats up 1-0.
Mediola, despite allowing six goals, seized several key saves to keep the Bruins in the game early. Several close offsides calls of also wiped out a few Catamount offensive looks in the first half.
Seventeen minutes into the game, Northwest got its own easy shot at the goal. After a foul, Huriel Guzman sent in a penalty kick to tie the game.
The game remained knotted for about eight minutes before Rodriguez’s second and third goals broke open the contest.
Rodriguez received the ball on a breakaway, made a move to shake off Mediola as he came out of the net and calmly sent the ball in.
Just two minutes later, Rodriguez wrapped up the hat trick and gave Dalton a 3-1 lead it would take into halftime.
After the break, Dalton kept up the offensive pressure that Northwest had trouble dealing with all game.
It took the Catamounts 15 minutes of second-half play to break through for another goal, and it took a rocket of a shot from Yahir Paez to do it.
From about 20 yards out, Paez fired a shot that sizzled up and over Mediola before slamming into the crossbar, down onto the ground and up into the net.
Rodriguez capped his four-goal performance five minutes later, and Paez got his second goal with eight minutes to go to bookend the scoring.
Monday’s game was the season-opener for Northwest Whitfield, who is led by first-year head coach Isael Gutierrez. Gutierrez replaced Tino Hernandez, who left to become the head coach at Calhoun.
Northwest gets a shot at knocking off its former coach and Calhoun on Friday. The Bruins host Calhoun at 7 p.m.
Dalton hosts Pace Academy at the same time.
