Rogers adds Christian Heritage coaching responsibilities to his softball duties

The new head softball coach at Christian Heritage School has plenty of experience coaching softball in the Dalton area.
He's just more used to coaching during the high school offseason.
The school named Steven Rogers, who is a director and coach with the Force Elite travel softball program in Dalton, as its head softball coach on Wednesday.
Through Force Elite, Rogers coaches teams made up of local teens at various schools during the spring and summer months. Now, he'll add a fall high school slate to his schedule.
"I'm really excited to get started at Christian Heritage," Rogers said. "They've had a great program over the last few years, and I'm excited to try to keep it going."
Rogers replaces Mike Leonard, who had coached the program since 2012. Leonard, who coached his two daughters in the program decided to step away from the role after the conclusion of last season. Leonard's youngest daughter, Erin, graduated from the school in 2017. Leonard led the Lions to the Elite 8 for the first time in 2015.
Rogers, who will continue with his role with the travel program, comes to Christian Heritage full time as the softball coach, a facilities manager and physical education teacher.
"Any time you start something new, it's a little bit of a challenge," said Rogers.
None of Christian Heritage's returning players play for the Force Elite, but his position has allowed him to develop relationships with many area high school coaches, who he says he'll lean on to make the adjustment.
"You get to know all of them, doing what I do," Rogers said. "I've gotten a lot of them reaching out, sending text messages and congratulating me."
Rogers hasn't been a head coach in high school, but he has plenty of other experience in the sport aside from his exploits with the Force Elite.
He was an assistant softball coach at Tennessee-Chattanooga for three years, and was on the coaching staff at North Murray High School under Steve Granger. Rogers is a graduate of Murray County High School. He played baseball for the Indians, then played at Tennessee Temple University in Chattanooga.
After a few years in a profession in manufacturing, he began coaching baseball, then moved over to softball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.