Jaime Mendiola is no stranger to helping teams based in the Dalton area win soccer championships.
The Coahulla Creek High School graduate delivered the Colts a state soccer title in 2021, and he found plenty of success at the youth level during with the Dalton-based North Georgia Soccer Academy.
Now, he’s trying to do the same with his local Dalton State College.
“It’s been surreal just getting to play here with the boys. Coming up from high school here locally and then getting to play at Dalton State has been amazing,” Mendiola said after a recent game. “Dalton is my home. Coming out here and playing for this team means everything to me.”
As a freshman, Mendiola’s a starter at midfielder for the Dalton State Roadrunner men’s soccer team. The Roadrunners wrapped up the regular season on Saturday by staying undefeated, clinching the Southern States Athletic Conference regular season crown and retaining the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA.
Now is when the true test begins for the Roadrunners, which have won 14 games and tied three. They’ll start play in the SSAC tournament next week. The goal is to win the conference tournament and carry that momentum into the NAIA national championship tourney.
“We’re happy for the work that we’re doing, but we want more. We want to continue on that upward trajectory,” said Dalton State coach Saif Alsafeer. “I don’t think we’ve played our best football yet, so we’re hoping to do that as we continue to go forward.”
The Roadrunners reached new heights as a program this season — reaching the top-three in the NAIA for the first time — by combining a shutdown defense with an experienced offensive scoring attack.
“This is a group that really likes each other,” Alsafeer. “They like to play together and they work really hard at the basics.”
The Roadrunner defense hasn’t allowed more than two goals in a game all season, and that two-goal game was an outlier in itself. A 2-2 tie against Tennessee Wesleyan in August was the only time Dalton State gave up more than one goal.
Dalton State has collected 10 shutouts in the 16 games it played — one of the credited Roadrunner wins was a forfeited game by Fisk — and Dalton State heads into the postseason having shut out its last six opponents.
Dalton State has scored 53 goals this season and given up seven.
A swirling, hawking, whole-team effort shuts down opposing possessions usually before opponents can get a shot off. The Roadrunners have allowed 74 total shots of their opponents this year — good for 4.6 per contest — while piling up 291 of their own.
When opponents do get off the rare good look, Dalton State goalkeeper Michael Barrueta is there. He’s stopped 21 of the 26 shots that have come his way on the season, and he was named the NAIA national defensive player of the week earlier this year.
Pair that defense with an experienced and efficient offense, and you get the Roadrunners’ recipe for the success they’ve put together this year.
Two seasons ago, Justin Riescher was named the SSAC player of the year while leading the conference in scoring goals. Riescher, now a fifth-year senior, is leading the team this season with 12 goals and five assists, good for 29 total points.
Josh Ramos and Leonardo Seixas, Riescher’s running mates up front, both have six goals and four assists on the year.
Dalton State has been great all season, but the season turned during the beginning of conference play.
The SSAC slate for Dalton State began with the then-No. 1 team in the country, Mobile, coming to Dalton. The Roadrunners shut them out, then followed with a tie against William Carey, the second-place finisher in the SSAC and 12th-ranked team, to escape the toughest stretch of conference play without a loss.
The goal given up in the 1-1 draw against William Carey was the only one given up by Dalton State in the eight-game conference schedule.
“At this point, people know their roles on the team and how things are,” Alsafeer said. “What we need now is to have consistency.”
Consistency will be key as Dalton State moves into the postseason.
Two seasons ago, Dalton State similarly finished the regular season without a loss and then were awarded the conference tournament title when the championship game was rained out. The Roadrunners went one-and-done though in the national tournament, falling in a first-round game.
Last season, Dalton State didn’t have quite the regular season, carrying four losses into the postseason, but the Roadrunners turned it on to earn the program’s first win in the NAIA tournament.
Dalton State hopes to keep the roll it’s been on to close the regular season going into the postseason.
“We just look at ourselves and our identity as a team,” Mendiola said. “We know how we can play, and, as long as we play like we can as a team, we’ll be fine against any team.”
