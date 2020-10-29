Romero translates soccer skills to game-winning kicks for Murray County football

CHATSWORTH — When Murray County High School senior placekicker Elber Romero was first approached about playing football, he turned down the opportunity.
This past Friday night Romero, his coaches who convinced him to join and the teammates chanting his name sure were glad that he finally caved. That's when Romero nailed the game-winning 52-yard field goal that gave the Indians a 27-24 win over Sonoraville as time expired.
"They were depending on me to make that kick so we didn't have to go into overtime," Romero said of those teammates and coaches. "I'm just glad I did."
Romero's game-winning boot set a new school record —surpassing the 50-yarder Romero made last season. Romero had missed a 47-yarder earlier in the fourth quarter, but had confidence that he'd come through if called on again.
After all, he reliably hits 55-yard field goals in practice.
"When I missed that first one, I knew if I had another chance, I wouldn't miss it. I just have that confidence in myself," Romero said. "I thought it was good as soon as it left my leg, but then it started moving toward the left. Then I saw it going back in and I knew it was good."
That confidence comes from a kid that didn't know much about football until he began playing.
Soccer was Romero's sport of choice when he was younger.
"I played soccer, and when we would go outside in middle school I would kick field goals," said Romero. "They kept wanting me to play football, but I didn't know anything about it, and I told them I didn't want to."
Romero still didn't want to play football once he entered Murray County High School as a freshman. Some more convincing finally landed him on the squad before the 2018 season as a sophomore.
Those soccer skills easily translated into skill kicking a football, Romero said.
"It's the same part of the foot to kick the football and the soccer ball," he said. "That was pretty easy to come over."
That success translated onto the field, and Murray County head coach Chad Brewer is thankful Romero did decide to join the team.
"He's done a great job for us for a long time now," Brewer said. "He's probably one of the greatest kickers in our area."
Romero said he's pretty thankful, too.
"I just love the sport now and I love this team," Romero said. "I was just really happy to come through for them. They support me all the way."
