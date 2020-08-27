Softball
Carrollton 11, Dalton 3
Dalton (1-4-1) fell 11-3 on the road at Carrollton (2-5) Thursday afternoon.
Dalton trailed 2-1 in the second, but a seven-run third inning from Carrollton dug Dalton too deep of a hole.
Vanessa Manis was 2-for-2 for the Lady Cats, and Aliza Martinez and Dasia Ware both got a hit and RBI in their single attempt at the plate.
Dalton next plays at Coahulla Creek Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Christian Heritage 8, North Cobb Christian 1
Christian Heritage (3-5) defeated North Cobb Christian (0-3) at home 8-1 Thursday evening.
Tatiana Chiesa pitched seven innings, allowing just four hits while striking out 10.
Elisa Castelo was 3-for-4 with a double, and Mary Kate Humphrey was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Chiesa had one hit with three RBIs.
Christian Heritage hosts Coosa Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 5 , Rockmart 2
Coahulla Creek (9-2) defeated Rockmart (2-3) 5-2 Thursday night at home.
The teams played scoreless through two innings before Creek broke through with one in the third and three in the fifth. Rockmart added one in the seventh. Coahulla's Sophia Voyles was 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs, and McKinley Staten finished 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Voyles also started on the mound, striking out nine and allowing three hits.
The Lady Colts next host Dalton Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Ringgold 14, Murray County 0
Murray County (1-5) fell to Ringgold (6-3) at home Thursday by a score of 14-0.
The Indians play at Coahulla Creek Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Christian Heritage 2, Southeast Whitfield 0
Christian Heritage (2-9) defeated Southeast Whitfield (2-8) in two sets, 25-13 and 25-15, in a home match Thursday night.
Riley Strickland tallied 15 digs, Sophia Waugh had 12 assists and two blocks and Amelia White had 13 digs and four aces.
Paola Loya had 11 digs for Southeast.
Christian Heritage next hosts Coosa and Dalton for a tri-match next Thursday, while Southeast hosts Cedartown and Northwest Whitfield for a tri-match Monday.
North Murray 2, Coahulla Creek
North Murray (1-3) defeated Coahulla Creek (1-12) 25-18 and 25-21 in two sets at Coahulla Creek Thursday.
Creek's Kiersten Hudson had nine assists and two digs, while Hallie Jackson had six digs, three kills and two aces.
