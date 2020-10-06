Softball
Christian Heritage 8, Galloway 4
Christian Heritage (7-7) defeated Galloway (5-15) 8-4 Tuesday in Atlanta.
The game was tied at 4 after four innings, but a four-run fifth moved Christian Heritage ahead.
Elisa Castelo finished 3-for-4, while Tatiana Chiesa was 1-for-3 with three RBIs.
The Lady Lions host Holy Innocents Episcopal today at 5:30 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 8, LaFayette 2
Coahulla Creek (20-4) took down LaFayette (6-14) on the road 8-2 on Tuesday.
Creek's Tatum Poe finished 4-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Lady Colt offense, while Meka Henson brought home two runners.
A night after pitching 11 innings in a win over Sonoraville, Coahulla Creek's Sophia Voyles pitched the first six innings, allowing four hits and striking out nine, before Damon Thompson finished the game.
East Paulding 3, Dalton 1
Dalton (4-10-1) fell at home to East Paulding (14-8) on Tuesday 3-1.
East Paulding added a run apiece in the second, third and fourth innings. Dalton got on the board for the first time in the fifth, but couldn't catch up.
Dalton's Dasia Ware finished 2-for-3, while Emily Brunson was 1-for-2.
Brunson was the pitcher, striking out four and walking two in seven innings.
Dalton hosts Carrollton today at 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Northwest defeats Heritage, LaFayette in tri-match
Northwest Whitfield (28-9) won both matches in a road tri-match against Heritage (27-7) and LaFayette (33-6) Tuesday.
Northwest fell in the first set to Heritage 25-23, then won 25-16 and 15-12. The Lady Bruins swept LaFayette 25-17 and 27-25.
Northwest’s Emma Allen had 27 kills, 15 assists and eight blocks, while Emma Hayes had 18 digs and 17 kills. Whitley Chumley tallied 39 digs, while Kiara Hughes put up 29 assists.
