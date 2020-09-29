Volleyball
Christian Heritage sweeps Murray, North Murray
Christian Heritage (10-20) swept a home tri-match with Murray County (18-9) and North Murray (5-13) on Tuesday.
The Lady Lions defeated North Murray 25-13 and 25-12, then took down Murray County 25-20 and 25-21.
Sophia Waugh tallied seven digs, six kills and four assists against North Murray, then had nine kills, seven assists and four assists against Murray County.
Christian Heritage's Amelia White tallied 21 digs against Murray County, while Sarah Grace Edgeman was good for 11 assists, eight digs, four kills and three aces.
Christian Heritage plays in a tri-match Thursday against Sonoraville and host Northwest Whitfield, North Murray plays in a tri-match at Dalton Thursday, while Murray County hosts Cass and Georgia-Cumberland Academy Thursday.
Northwest defeats Southeast, Ridgeland
Northwest Whitfield (22-9) swept a tri-match against Southeast Whitfield (6-26) and host Ridgeland (15-4) Tuesday.
The Bruins took down Southeast 25-6 and 25-7, then defeated Ridgeland 25-20 and 25-20.
Northwest's Emma Allen had 13 kills, 10 assists, four blocks and three kills in the two matches, while Emma Hayes had 17 digs and six kills. Whitley Chumley tallied 14 digs and three aces, while Kiara Hughes was at 16 assists.
Northwest plays North Murray and Dalton at Dalton High Thursday.
