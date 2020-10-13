Softball
Coahulla Creek 5, Sonoraville 0
Sonoraville 3, Coahulla Creek 2
Coahulla Creek (21-5) split the first two games of a three-game Region 6-3A playoff series with Sonoraville (14-7) in a doubleheader Tuesday. The teams will need a third game to decide which gets the top playoff spot in the region.
Sophia Voyles pitched a no-hitter in the first game, striking out 10 and leading Creek to a 5-0 win. Steahl Smith was 3-for-3, while McKinley Staten and Meka Henson both finished 2-for-2 to power the Colt offense.
In the second game, a two-run sixth propelled Sonoraville to a 3-2 victory. Creek held a 2-1 lead from the third inning until the sixth. Voyles pitched again, but Sonoraville managed six hits off her. Smith added an RBI for Creek.
East Paulding 4, Dalton 1
Dalton (6-12-1) fell to East Paulding (16-8) 4-1 in the Region 5-6A tournament in Alexander on Tuesday, ending the Lady Catamounts' season.
The loss put Dalton at fifth in the region. Four teams from each region reach the state playoffs.
Dalton scored first in the second inning, but back-to-back two run innings for East Paulding in the third and fourth put the game out of reach.
Hope Parker and Dasia Ware each had hits in Dalton's season finale, while pitcher Emily Brunson allowed three hits while striking out four.
Volleyball
Christian Heritage earns first ever trip to state tournament
Christian Heritage (13-24) guaranteed themselves a spot in the state volleyball tournament for the first time in school history Tuesday, picking up a win over Darlington (8-14) and falling to top-seeded Mount Paran Christian (26-8) in the Region 7-A Private tournament.
Despite the loss, Christian Heritage is guaranteed a top four spot in the region. The top four teams in each region reach the state playoffs.
The Lions first defeated Darlington 25-13, 25-17 and 25-16. Christian Heritage fell to Mount Paran 25-14, 25-8 and 25-19.
In the two matches, Amelia White tallied 47 digs and seven aces, while Sophia Waugh had 18 digs, 17 assists, 12 kills and five aces.
The first round of the state playoffs is Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Southeast splits in regular season finale
Southeast Whitfield split a home tri-match Tuesday, defeating Pickens (6-19) and losing to Dade County (21-9) in the Raiders' regular season finale.
Southeast fell to Dade 25-15 and 25-12, then beat Pickens 25-11 and 25-19.
Lisette Gomez had 18 digs and 13 assists in the two matches.
Southeast plays Ridgeland at Northwest Whitfield in the first round of the Region 7-4A tournament on Thursday.
