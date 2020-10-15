Roundup: Coahulla Creek softball earns Region 6-3A title

Softball
Coahulla Creek 4, Sonoraville 2
Coahulla Creek (22-5) defeated Sonoraville (14-8) 4-2 in a decisive game three of the Region 6-3A playoff championship series Wednesday to take the title. Coahulla Creek and Sonoraville split the first two games in a doubleheader on Tuesday.
The Lady Colts were behind 2-0 until the fifth, then added four runs in the last three innings for the win.
Sophia Voyles pitched for the Colts, striking out 10. Tatum Poe, McKinley Staten and Voyles each drove home a run.
The Colts host North Hall (Gainesville) in a three-game state playoff series beginning Tuesday.
Volleyball
Northwest wins, Southeast falls at region tournament
Northwest Whitfield (29-9) advanced to the semifinals of the Region 7-4A tournament with a win over Ridgeland (21-8) Thursday, while Southeast Whitfield (20-25) lost to Ridgeland.
Northwest defeated Ridgeland 25-14 and 25-9, but the Panthers turned around with a 25-20 and 25-15 victory over Southeast. The loss bumps the Raiders into a game with Cedartown Saturday, with the winner securing the fourth state playoff spot from the region.
Northwest's victory guarantees them a state playoff position, but they'll play Pickens Saturday for the right to play in the region finals. The top two teams in each region host the first round of the state playoffs.
Northwest's Emma Allen finished with four kills, four assists and three blocks in the Thursday win, while Kiara Hughes had six assists and an ace. Whitley Chumley had 10 digs.
Southeast's Trinity Burse tallied 13 digs and five kills, while Anna Boyd had 10 digs and two aces.
