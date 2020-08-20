Softball
Coahulla Creek 10, North Murray 1
Coahulla Creek (7-1) got back into the win column Thursday, defeating North Murray 10-1 at home.
After starting the season with six straight victories, the Lady Colts fell to Ringgold Tuesday. A six-run second inning Thursday helped the Lady Colts get back to their winning ways.
Coahulla Creek, which added four more runs in the fourth inning, tallied 12 hits while pitcher Sophia Voyles allowed just two North Murray (0-4) hits. Voyles had 12 strikeouts and no walks.
Tatum Poe and Steahl Smith both finished 2-for-3 and with three RBIs for Coahulla Creek.
Coahulla travels to play Adairsville Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 2, Calhoun 1
Northwest Whitfield (4-1) and Calhoun (3-2) went scoreless through five innings in a Wednesday game in Tunnel Hill, but a two-run home run from Alyson Jarvi in the sixth lifted the Lady Bruins to a 2-1 victory.
Calhoun added a run in the top of the seventh, but Jarvi's homer proved to be the difference.
Kylie Hayes pitched all seven innings for Northwest, allowing just three hits, striking out seven and walking two to pick up the win. Eden Rann finished 2-for-3 with two doubles for Northwest.
The Lady Bruins will next play a doubleheader at Ridgeland Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Dalton sweeps home tri-match over Morris Innovative, LaFayette
Dalton (7-4) won two matches in a Thursday evening tri-match at home with Morris Innovative (0-2) and LaFayette (4-1).
The Lady Catamounts defeated LaFayette in straight sets, 25-23 and 25-21, before dispatching Morris 25-3 and 25-5.
Kaysen Welsh had 14 kills, 10 assists, three digs and six aces for Dalton in the two matches, and Tessa Townsend tallied eight kills, nine assists, four digs and five aces. Sarah Jane Halyak had seven kills, four aces and two blocks.
Dalton next plays Thursday, when it travels to play Pebblebrook and Sprayberry for a tri-match at 5 p.m. at Sprayberry High School in Marietta.
Northwest Whitfield 2, Cartersville 0
Northwest Whitfield (3-0) defeated Cartersville (5-6) in straight sets, 25-16 and 25-7, at home Thursday evening.
Emma Allen tallied seven aces, five digs and four kills in the match for Northwest, and Kiersten Maynard had seven digs and three kills. Kiara Hughes picked up 10 assists.
Northwest next faces East Ridge and Heritage in a tri-match Tuesday at Heritage High School.
Southeast Whitfield falls twice in tri-match
Southeast Whitfield (2-6) lost to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (4-6) and Gordon Lee (3-0) in straight sets in a Thursday evening tri-match on the campus of Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School.
The Lady Raiders first fell to Lakeview 25-17 and 25-13, then lost to Gordon Lee 25-9 and 25-5.
On the night, Avery Woodson tallied 10 digs and seven kills, while Lisette Gomez had 15 digs and eight assists.
Paola Loya led Southeast with 19 digs, and Anna Boyd's eight assists tied Gomez for the team lead. Trinity Burse picked up eight digs and six kills.
Southeast will travel to play Pickens Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.