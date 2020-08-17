Roundup: Creek softball defeats Dalton to start 6-0

Softball
Coahulla Creek 8, Dalton 0
Behind the pitching of Sophia Voyles, Coahulla Creek High School defeated Dalton High on the road Monday evening to move to 6-0 on the season.
Voyles allowed just one hit, striking out 16 and walking just one. Dalton's Natalie Moya tallied the lone hit for the Lady Cats (1-3-1), breaking up Voyles' no-hit bid with a third-inning single. Voyles already has two no-hitters in five starts this season.
McKinley Staten and Emma Snyder both finished 2-for-3 and picked up an RBI for Coahulla Creek, while Voyles and Jillian Poe tallied two RBIs.
Coahulla Creek will look to protect its perfect record tonight at 5:30 at Ringgold, and Dalton will look to bounce back Thursday in a road double-header with Alexander. The first game is set to begin at 4:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 11, North Murray 3
Northwest Whitfield (3-1) won 11-3 over North Murray (0-2) on Saturday at Dalton's Heritage Point Park in a game in Dalton High School's Lady Cats Classic tournament.
The Lady Bruins used two big innings — a five-run first and a six-run third — to get past North Murray.
Abygail Jarvi led Northwest at the plate, going 2-for-4 and tallying two RBIs. Arlene Rodriguez, Kylie Hayes and Allison Cowan also had hits.
Cowan pitched for Northwest, striking out two and walking three.
Southeast Whitfield 8, Gordon Central 4
Southeast Whitfield (1-9) picked up its first win of the season with an 8-4 victory over Gordon Central Monday evening.
Leading 3-2 after three innings, Southeast broke through with three fourth-inning runs. The Lady Raiders added two more in the sixth to secure the game.
Southeast's Kaylee Taylor finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Madison Powell, Lauren Taylor and Megan Powe also went 2-for-4.
Kaylee Taylor also took the mound for Southeast, striking out two and walking none.
Southeast will have a week off before its next game, a home matchup against Pepperell next Monday.
Volleyball
Dalton falls in semifinals of weekend tournament
Dalton (4-3) reached the semifinal round of a Saturday tournament in Alpharetta, but fell to North Forsyth (8-0).
The Lady Catamounts fell in pool play to Denmark and Habersham, both in straight sets, before winning two matches in the tournament to reach the semifinals.
Dalton defeated Chapel Hill 25-18 and 26-24, then moved on to beat North Hall in three sets, 17-25, 25-21 and 15-11.
North Forsyth defeated Dalton 25-18 and 25-11.
"I’m really proud of these girls and excited to see what they will do this season,” Dalton head coach Edis Krnjic said.
Tessa Townsend had a good tournament for Dalton, tallying 38 kills, 28 assists, 12 digs, two aces and one block. Kaysen Welsh finished with 39 assists, 25 digs, 18 kills, four aces and two blocks in the tournament.
Southeast picks up win in weekend tourney
Southeast Whitfield (2-4) picked up a win in the seeding rounds of a tournament in Adairsville on Saturday, but bowed out in the first round of bracket play.
After losses to Adairsville and Temple to open seeding, Southeast beat Cass in three sets, 25-27, 25-22 and 15-5.
In the first round of the tournament, the Raiders fell to Cartersville in two sets, 14-25 and 19-25.
Avery Woodson tallied 16 digs and 10 kills on the day for Southeast, and Lisette Gomez finished with 20 digs, 15 assists and six aces.
