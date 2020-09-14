Softball
Coahulla Creek 11, North Murray 4
Coahulla Creek (15-3) defeated North Murray (0-10) in Chatsworth 11-4 Monday.
After a 4-1 start for Coahulla Creek in the first inning, that score held until Creek broke through for five more runs in the fifth.
Meka Henson and Emma Snyder both tallied three RBIs for Coahulla Creek.
Coahulla Creek hosts Adairsville tonight at 5:30, while North Murray plays Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at home Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
LaFayette 9, Murray County 1
Murray County (1-9) fell to LaFayette (5-9) at home 9-1 on Monday.
Faith Gonzalez finished 2-for-3 for the Indians, scoring the lone run.
Rileigh Morgan, Natalie O'Neal, Alyssa Usrey and Kylie Usrey also picked up hits for Murray County.
The Indians host Sonoraville next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Northwest Whitfield finishes second; Coahulla Creek, North Murray, Southeast pick up wins.
Northwest Whitfield (13-7) finished second in a Saturday tournament at Coahulla Creek High School. Coahulla Creek (3-18), North Murray (5-9) and Southeast Whitfield (4-16) also picked up wins in the tournament.
The Lady Bruins managed to make it to the championship round of the tournament, picking up seeding wins over Ringgold and Central-Carrollton before dispatching Coahulla Creek and Sonoraville in the championship bracket. Northwest fell to Chattanooga's Notre Dame High School, winning the first set 25-22 before falling 25-14 and 15-7.
Coahulla Creek picked up seeding round wins over Chattooga and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe before bowing out to Northwest. North Murray defeated Southeast and Chattooga before being put out by Notre Dame, and Southeast picked up a seeding win against Chattooga before falling to the same team in bracket play.
