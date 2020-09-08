Softball
Central Carrollton 13, Southeast Whitfield 0
Central Carrollton 13, Southeast Whitfield 4
Southeast Whitfield (1-16) dropped both games of a home doubleheader Tuesday to Central Carrollton (12-3), falling 13-0 and 13-4.
The Lady Raiders didn't tally a hit in the first game against Central's Karley Fuller. In the second game, Southeast managed to score four runs, but couldn't put up enough offense. Madison Powell was 4-for-4 with two RBIs, and Mayliah Williams was 3-for-4. Megan Towe also had an RBI after her 2-for-4 performance at the plate.
Southeast makes a return trip to play at Central on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 2, Northwest Whitfield 0
Coahulla Creek (13-2) and Northwest Whitfield (9-3) both had strong pitching, but Creek's Sophia Voyles helped the Lady Colts to the shutout of Northwest 2-0 in Tunnel Hill Tuesday.
Voyles allowed just one hit, struck out 16, and walked four, while a pair of mid-game runs was enough to move Coahulla Creek past Northwest and Kylie Hayes, who struck out 10 and didn't walk a batter.
A Steahl Smith single in the third inning scored Tatum Poe, while an Emma Snyder sacrifice bunt sent home Jillian Poe in the fourth for the second and final run of the night. Tatum Poe also finished 3-for-3 for the Colts.
Hayes tallied the lone hit of the night for Northwest, going 1-for-2.
Coahulla Creek travels to play Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe today at 5:30 p.m., while Northwest plays in a tournament in Carrollton starting Saturday.
South Paulding 8, Dalton 0
Dalton (2-8-1) fell 8-0 on the road at Douglasville's South Paulding (7-5) Tuesday.
Dalton managed just two hits against South Paulding pitcher Katelyn Munoz, with Vanessa Manis and Natalie Moya each picking up a hit.
Dalton plays at Rome Thursday at 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Dalton sweeps at tri-match
Dalton (20-8) netted two wins against Carrollton (8-10) and host Paulding County (11-6) in a tri-match on Tuesday night.
Dalton defeated Carrollton 25-12, 25-15 and 15-10, then took down Paulding County 25-17, 25-19.
Kaysen Welsh led the Lady Cats with 15 assists, eight kills and six aces, while Tessa Townsend racked up 13 assists, 14 kills, six aces and seven digs. Searany De La Cerda had 19 digs and seven aces.
The Lady Cats play at Northwest Whitfield Thursday at 6 p.m.
North Cobb Christian 3, Christian Heritage 0
Christian Heritage (4-11) fell to North Cobb Christian (8-2) in three sets in a Tuesday home match.
The Lady Lions fell 25-13, 25-14 and 25-20.
Amelia White had 12 digs for Christian Heritage. Sophia Waugh had 16 digs, 10 kills and eight assists, while Riley Strickland tallied nine digs and three kills.
Christian Heritage hosts Sprayberry and Bremen for a tri-match Thursday starting at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.