Softball
Christian Heritage 7, Holy Innocents 2
Christian Heritage (6-7) returned to the softball field after a few weeks off due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) with a Monday 7-2 road win over Holy Innocents Episcopal in Atlanta.
Christian Heritage's Tatiana Chiesa pitched the complete game, striking out 11 and allowing only three hits.
Ansley Adkins finished 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs, while Kensley Wooten was 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs.
The Lions play a doubleheader today at Atlanta's Galloway.
Coahulla Creek 2, Sonoraville 1
Coahulla Creek (19-4) outlasted Sonoraville (11-6) 2-1 in 11 innings on the road Monday.
The teams were scoreless through nine innings before trading runs in the 10th. The Lady Colts scored in the top of the 11th, then held Sonoraville off the board.
Coahulla Creek pitcher Sophia Voyles pitched all 11 innings, allowing just one hit and striking out 20. Sonoraville's Taylor Long struck out 21 and allowed three hits in 11 innings.
A Steahl Smith bunt in the 11th was the difference, bringing home Amaris Bartley.
Volleyball
Northwest sweeps Christian Heritage, Sonoraville
Northwest Whitfield (26-9) swept a road tri-match against Pickens (5-17) and Ridgeland (15-6) Monday.
The Bruins defeated Pickens 25-17 and 25-16. Northwest fell in the first set to Ridgeland 25-22, then won 25-13 and 15-13.
Northwest’s Emma Allen had 14 kills, 14 assists, and eight blocks in the two matches, while Emma Hayes had 13 kills and seven digs. Whitley Chumley tallied 13 digs, while Kiara Hughes put up 25 assists.
Northwest hosts a tri-match today against Heritage and LaFayette.
