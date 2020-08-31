Softball
Christian Heritage 10, Coosa 0
Christian Heritage (4-5) defeated Coosa (4-1) 10-0 Monday at Heritage Point Park in Dalton.
Tatiana Chiesa pitched for the Lions, recording 13 strikeouts, while only allowing one hit and one walk.
Chiesa was 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Ansley Adkins was 1-for-3 with 3 RBIs, while Taylor Fisher was 2-for-3.
Christian Heritage hosts Mount Paran Christian today at 5:30 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 8, Dalton 0
Behind a no-hitter from pitcher Sophia Voyles, Coahulla Creek (10-2) defeated Dalton (1-5-1) at home 8-0 Monday.
It was the fourth no-hitter from Voyles in just 12 games this season, while she's had two more starts end with just one hit surrendered.
Mia Jones went 2-for-2 with an RBI for Creek, while Voyles and Steahl Smith were both 2-for-3 with an RBI apiece. Meka Henson also picked up an RBI.
Hope Parker was on the mound for Dalton, striking out one and walking two.
Creek hosts LaFayette today at 5:30 p.m., while Dalton travels to face East Paulding at the same time.
Volleyball
Dalton 2, Gordon Lee 0
Dalton (13-7) defeated Gordon Lee (11-6) on the road Monday in two sets, 25-18 and 27-25.
Kaysen Welsh had 14 assists, four kills and two aces, while Tessa Townsend had five assists, nine kills and five digs.
Searany De La Cerda tallied 10 digs and four aces.
Dalton travels to play a tri-match against East Paulding and host South Paulding tonight beginning at 5 p.m.
